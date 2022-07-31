While Wendy Williams is planning her future, her friend Charlemagne Ta God shares her thoughts on whether she will be able to return

We know that Wendy Williams’ TV days are over. After the Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 13 seasons due to ongoing battles with her health, she said she was giving up television, and Williams is now focused on a new podcast. The outspoken media personality has many fans who hope that she will finally be able to return, including her friend and former colleague Charlamagne Ta Bog, who weighed in on the legacy of the former talk show host and what he hopes to see from her in the future. future.

Charlamagne Tha God started working with Wendy Williams on her radio show The Wendy Williams Experience in 2006 and named her his mentor. Although the relationship between them has been difficult over the years, The Breakfast Club host told E! News’ He told Daily Pop that it would be a shame for her not to return, given the huge footprint she left as a black woman in the media. He said:

Will she be able to return? I mean, yes, God willing. Will she? I don’t know. I wouldn’t want her to leave like that, just because she’s been so wonderful for so long. No matter how you feel about Wendy Williams, love her or hate her, you cannot deny that she is one of the most successful media personalities of all time, not only on radio, but also on television. a daytime talk show as a black woman, that’s cool.

Charlamagne Tha God definitely believes that Wendy Williams has the potential for a triumphant return to the media, and it seems that he has nothing but respect for her, despite any enmity that has occurred in their past. Williams’ ex—husband Kevin Hunter fired Charlamagne That God from the “Wendy Williams Experience” in 2008, and this— along with the fact that Charlamagne introduced Hunter to his longtime mistress – caused a split between the radio host and Williams that lasted more than a decade. .

The two have since ended their feud, although Charlaman told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM in December that he hasn’t spoken to Wendy Williams since 2020. The finale of the Wendy Williams Show was not the tribute she deserved, and even Kevin Hunter, who called it a “parody” — should not be how the icon leaves. Charlaman told Daily Pop:

I just hate the fact that she’s… I don’t want to say that I’m leaving this way because we don’t know if it’s the end. But I hope it’s not the end. I hope that she will recover and be able to recover and take her leave as she wants.

The last edition of the Wendy Williams Show aired in June, and although many hoped to see Williams for the last time, she did not attend the finale, which only had a video dedicated to Williams. Sherri Shepherd and a number of other celebrities have taken over hosting duties for the 13th season of the show, and the parent company Debmar-Mercury has decided to move on, and Shepherd hosts his own show, Sherri, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 12. Rest assured. to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out what other premieres are expected in the near future.