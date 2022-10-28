While the Growth of Alec Baldwin is preparing to continue filming, the investigation has taken another step forward.

The investigation into Rust’s shooting on set continues.

A year has passed since the tragic death of cinematographer Galina Hutchins, who died on the set of “Rust” due to a misfire from a fake gun. Since Rust star Alec Baldwin was the one holding the gun that led to the fatal shooting, this raises the question of whether the famous actor will suffer any punishment for it. This western will continue to be filmed, but the investigation into the shooting on the set has taken another step forward.

Cinematographer Halina Hutchins was killed after she was shot with a Colt.45 pistol held by Alec Baldwin during filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Rust director Joel Souza was also wounded by the same gun. According to The Wrap, the Santa Fe County, New Mexico District Attorney’s office has received a completed sheriff’s report on the shooting on set that will lead to a “thoughtful and timely decision on whether to file charges.” When District Attorney Carmack-Altvis requested emergency funding to investigate Rust, she said that potentially one to four people would be prosecuted, with each charge being a variation of the county’s homicide law.

It’s hard to say whether Alec Baldwin will be charged in the death of Halina Hutchins. In an August 30 letter sent to county officials, Carmack-Altvis hinted that Baldwin could be one of the main defendants. When the 64-year-old actor described the fatal accident in detail, he said that he did not pull the trigger and would never point a gun at anyone. He even stated that, in his opinion, a live bullet was placed in a pistol that should not be there. The film’s gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed insisted on her innocence, suggesting that someone could have mixed a live cartridge in a pistol with dummy bullets to spoil the production of the film.

Rust Movie Productions is facing even bigger problems as it faces a maximum fine of $137,000 for ignoring safety rules when handling firearms. It was reported that there were other incidents on the set indicating improper handling of firearms, for example, two cases of leaving a shotgun unattended and two misfires from a firearm a few days later. It was also mentioned that the day before Hutchin’s death, the first assistant of the Rasta camera resigned, expressing concerns about security. Ultimately, his findings concluded that firing a Colt.45 bullet required pulling the trigger from a quarter or half-cocked position with the trigger fully cocked, which disputes Baldwin’s initial claims.

After Alec Baldwin settled a lawsuit against himself and Rust Movie Productions, Rust will continue filming in January 2023. This is good news, as Rust producers hoped that filming would resume, but there were no guarantees. However, Rust will move the filming locations as soon as production resumes, as it would be too emotional for the cast and crew to return to the place where the tragedy occurred. My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the shooting with the hope that they will recover over time.

Eventually, we'll get answers about who will be criminally charged as a result of Rust's shooting on set, and whether Alec Baldwin will be one of those people. Until then, filming for Rust will resume.