While Rocky Spinoff Drago is happening, Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III Just Failed

A growing cinematic universe continues to form around Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise. Since the Creed films were as successful as they were, and a screenwriter was hired to develop a Drago spin-off, things seemed to be going well. Unfortunately, there is also bad news, as Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming film Creed III has just failed on its way to release.

Namely, the release date of the triquel, marking Jordan’s directorial debut, has been shifted. Fortunately, it’s only for a couple of months, as the expected debut on November 23, 2022 is now set for March 3, 2023. Variety did not name the reasons when it reported on the big step of Creed III; however, since the film’s shooting schedule is already completed, the potential reason may not be so huge.

As mysterious as the reason for the transfer of Adonis Creed to the fight night in March 2023 is the story that Creed III will tell. The most that has been made public is that Jonathan Majors, played by Loki, plays the antagonist, as well as the fact that Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, will not return. In addition, the real plot is still hovering in the dark, waiting for it to be shed into the light.

Ironically, some of the competition for the box office on November 23 may have played a role in the postponement of Creed III to next year. Since Jonathan Majors is also releasing the Korean War aviation drama “Devotion” on this day, there may have been an opinion that the competition between both films would be too great. With the Majors star rising even higher thanks to his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, dedicated fans would have to choose which movie to watch this weekend.

The reaction to the footage from Comic-Con in San Diego about Kang’s return in “Ant-Man” and “Wasp in Quantum Mania” only further confirms the fact that Jonathan Majors will continue to be in demand. Marvel itself has doubled down on this claim with the announcement that “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” will be part of the MCU Phase 6 lineup. Given that Creed III is preparing for release after the release of the third Ant-Man movie in theaters in February 2023, this may be another signal that the delay is not related to serious problems.

Instead, it could be extra fuel in the tank for an already hotly anticipated movie. Harnessing the Marvel-related popularity of Jonathan Majors could make Creed III an even bigger hit than expected. There is even the potential for Michael B. Jordan to make several reshoots that will make Majors an even more formidable enemy.

This is all speculation, but looking at the cards on the table, it seems like a wise move to push Creed III to a new release date of March 3, 2023. Although the only problem is that the movie will now compete with Dungeons & Dragons. : Honor among thieves. Meanwhile, fans of Jonathan Major can still see him in Devotion, whose release date currently remains November 23, 2022.