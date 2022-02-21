While Giant Whales Dump These 10 Altcoins, They Take Them!

Altcoin whales have continued to buy and sell throughout the past day. According to WhaleStats, which examines the 1,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales, whales have bought Tether (USDT) the most in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) has sold the most.

Whales buy the most from these 10 altcoin projects

When looking at the coins that Ethereum whales buy the most in terms of market-wide dollar value, stablecoins stand out. The fact that the market has been trading on the red board over the past weekend may cause investors to exit cryptocurrencies and invest in stablecoins to protect their funds. Tether (USDT) was the most purchased altcoin by whales. The whales have received $53,664 USDT in 24 hours. USDT is followed by Binance USD (BUSD), the stablecoin of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. According to the data, the whales have made a BUSD purchase of $30,030. After BUSD, $28,408 Ethereum and $1,520 USD Coin were purchased. The list also included play to earn and metaverse coins such as GALA, MANA, AXS. The full list is as follows:

Tether (USDT)

Binance USD (BUSD)

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Gala Games (GALA)

Decentraland (MANA)

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Chainlink (LINK)

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Which coins did the whales sell?

On the other hand, when we look at the assets disposed of by whales, the biggest cryptocurrency investors, we see a similar picture to purchases. The largest cryptocurrency sold was Ethereum (ETH) with $74,975. After Ethereum, stablecoins USDC and BUSD came. Apart from these, metaverse coins such as MANA and SAND were also included in the list. Unlike the others, FTT, the token of the FTX exchange, became the fourth best-selling coin with sales of $ 12,890. The full list is as follows:

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Binance USD (BUSD)

FTX Token (FTT)

Tether (USDT)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Polygon (MATIC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC)

Decentraland (MANA)

The Sandbox (SAND)