While fans are waiting for news about hosting, Mayim Bialik reveals the harsh comments she has heard from fans

Until now, Mayim Bialik has acted as Jeopardy! the co-host was not without criticism. This is a kind of fire test for the actress, who simultaneously plays the main role in “Call Me, Kat”, in her presentation to the fiercely loyal and self-confident (and sometimes easily angry) fans of the game show. As the classic quiz comes to the end of its 38th season – and ever closer to announcing who she is, Ken Jennings or someone else will host Jeopardy! looking ahead, Bialik spoke about the harsh comments she received from alleged fans.

In the days when she took part in Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik withstood comments on everything from her wardrobe (which was not noted by Alex Trebek) to the tone of her voice when she answered the participants. Sometimes the producers’ and fans’ notes are more accurate than others, for example, when fans disagreed that she called the opening round of the game “Single Jeopardy!” and not just “Danger!” (although Trebek himself sometimes used the first phrase). But in her podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, the actress talked about the reviews she received, which actually don’t help anyone:

[People will tell you] exactly how they feel. For example: “I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked beautiful.” I understand that.

What’s it? It’s bad enough that someone might even think about it, but WHY did anyone ever feel it was appropriate to say it out loud? To someone’s face! And, apparently, the owner gets this “a lot”. Come on, people. Justin Long, who appeared in this episode of the podcast, said that, in his opinion, acting is the only profession (perhaps other than politics) where people tell you such deeply offensive things with a broad smile, for example: “You look better in person . . .”

When it comes to feedback on her actual work on co-hosting duties with Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik said she is doing her best to make longtime fans happy and she would like to continue this work in the long term. However, she has tough competition as Jennings has a built-in following due to being one of the greatest Jeopardy! champions who have ever played this game.

Fans tried to catch any possible hints about who would get this job forever. While this doesn’t offend the neuroscientist, recent super champion Mattea Roach supported Ken Jennings to get a permanent hosting job as she indicated he was in danger! royalties. But recent comments by executive producer Michael Davis seem to indicate that there may be “multiple presenters” in the future.

After the show’s win at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show, the EP announced that more versions of the show are planned, including Celebrity Jeopardy! which ABC announced as part of its fall schedule—they will need “multiple presenters to represent the entire audience.” If Mayim Bialik continues the show with any changes, hopefully she won’t have to deal with further inappropriate remarks.

The current season ends on July 29, and fans hope to get an answer regarding future presenters as soon as possible.