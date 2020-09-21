Which zodiac signs are you most likely to date

There are signs that you are more likely to get along with and are immediately attracted to. What is it that encourages you to go out with someone else? Sometimes things are as simple as replying to your messages on a dating app or starting to ‘like’ your social media posts. But if you haven’t been lucky, maybe you should consider some other factors like their zodiac sign.

According to astrology, whether two people are quickly attracted and more likely to go out on a date depends on their birth. Compatibility in love does not always mean that you will form a long-term relationship, but it does mean that you will have a fun time even in bed.

Learn about the three signs you’re most likely to date and have fun with, as recommended by astrologer Cassady Cayne to Bustle.

Aries

The three signs that Aries is most likely to date are Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. With Gemini you will make a fun relationship as both of you are eager to experience new things; Sagittarius and Aries are passionate and adventurous, so their energies will complement each other emotionally, and with Aquarius they share their desire to live to the fullest.

Taurus

Cancer, Virgo and Libra are the options for Taurus. Cancer shares his enthusiasm for the finer things in life and they would both spend all their afternoons ordering takeout; With Virgo you share similar values ​​and interests so they are likely to feel a special connection, and Libra also enjoys beauty, art and good food.

Gemini

If Geminis want to be successful in a date they would have to look for Aries, Libra and Sagittarius people. With Aries you will feel that you have known each other for a lifetime and they will get along as friends, at first, then they will jump like two passionate lions to bed. Libra will make you feel like you are in a fairy tale as both of you will strive to do your best. As for Sagittarius, while they are opposites, they will love their sense of freedom and excitement will never be lacking.

Cancer

The three signs that you are likely to date are Taurus, other Cancer, and Capricorn. With Taurus you will feel that you are your soul mate because you both want a cozy home. Other Cancerians have the same values, that is, love, affection and family. While Capricorn attracts you because of his determination and the way he understands the emotions of others.

Leo

Taurus, Libra, and Pisces are the three most compatible dating signs for Leo people. Taurus likes the same things as Leo and, at the same time, makes him feel more grounded. In a relationship with Libra both share the best of themselves, and with Pisces they have an affinity for art and expression.

Virgo

Virgos are good for Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn. Being of the same element (earth), Virgo and Taurus get along easily and have a similar approach. Cancerians are irresistible to Virgos and both care about their personal projects and the world in general. And Capricorns are similar in their ambitions, they like to work hard and have the same taste when it comes to fun.

Libra

The three signs you are most likely to date are Gemini, Leo, and other Libras. Gemini immediately catches Libra and there is a bond of trust between the two that is generated almost inexplicably. Leo makes Libra’s life exciting and they like the same hobbies. And with other Libras things end well because both have coincidences in every way.

Scorpion

The options for Scorpio are Aries, Taurus, and Aquarius. Aries is just as intense as Scorpio so they will be attracted to each other as if they were magnets, mainly in the sexual plane. Taurus makes them happy because they are deeply balanced and can trust without worry. And Aquarius has the ability to understand Scorpio deeply.

Sagittarius

Aries, Gemini and Aquarius are the signs that best suit Sagittarius to go out on a date. In Aries, Sagittarius will find an instant friend and they can form a serious long-term relationship. If you meet a Gemini you will be attracted to their fun personality and it will make you very happy. Aquarians also combine well with Sagittarius, together they will have deep conversations about life and the universe.

Capricorn

Capricorns like dating Cancer, Virgo, and other Capricorns. With Cancer they balance each other well and they are irresistibly attracted. The same goes for Virgo, with whom they share a similar worldview. And if you meet another Capricorn you will be immensely happy because both of you will know how to build a serious future.

Aquarium

This sign is more likely to date Aries, Sagittarius, and other Aquarians. He is just as passionate as Aries and both are willing to take risks, so the feeling is usually mutual. Sagittarians are like friends from a long time ago and it is common for them to get involved in a relationship

long. And if you meet another Aquarius, they will be on the same page; they both have the same values and know the importance of being independent.

Pisces

Taurus, Leo and Libra are the options for those who are Pisces. Instinctively they turn to people who help them connect with the earth, where Taurus shines, making them feel safe and protected. Leo adapts well to Pisces due to their mutual liking for art and they share the same understanding for life. And Libra is just as romantic and dreamy, so he understands your deepest feelings.



