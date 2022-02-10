Which Way Do Current Metrics Point for Cardano (ADA)?

On the Cardano blockchain, the number of transactions on the network exceeded 30 million, with the number of smart contracts on the network exceeding 1,000 for the first time.

Notable Metrics

According to the data of Google Data Studio, it is seen that the number of transactions carried out on the Cardano blockchain has exceeded 30 million. The number of daily active addresses on the network ranges from 150,000 to 200,000. Especially in the first 8 days of February, 900,000 transactions significantly contribute to the number of transactions exceeding 30 million in the Cardano network. Also, DefiLlama data shows that Cardano’s TVL recorded an average increase of 35% over the weekly timeframe.

This rise in Cardano’s network activity mainly came with the Alonzo Hard Fork, which brought smart contracts to the blockchain. Cardano gained significant upward momentum in this process and ADA recorded significant increases in value. Additionally, SundaeSwap, the first Cardano-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX), launched recently, recorded high transaction volumes despite encountering user problems due to network congestion.

Cardano’s Price Performance

ADA, the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain, has seen significant increases in value, from $1 to $3 price levels in 2021. However, after the downward price movements in the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, ADA also created a strong downtrend structure and lost value at high rates in recent months. With these recent price movements, ADA regressed to the price levels of $ 1.18, losing most of the value increases it experienced in the annual time frame.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.