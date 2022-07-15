Which video game is the movie Uncharted based on

The film Uncharted adapts the video game franchise of the same name for the big screen and draws inspiration from several aspects of the franchise. The Uncharted video game franchise has brought Hollywood action movies to life in a way few others have managed, but somehow the adaptation of the series has proved elusive. After years of being stuck in development hell, Uncharted has finally found its main characters in the person of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Victor “Sally” Sullivan, respectively.

The film Uncharted gives the adventures of Nathan Drake a Hollywood interpretation, adapting large-scale video game scenery and treasure hunts around the world for the big screen. Some game characters appear in the movie Uncharted, and there are also a lot of Easter eggs for video games, including a cameo appearance of Nolan North voicing Nathan Drake in the games. In this sense, the movie Uncharted has absorbed much of the games into its history.

However, the story of the Uncharted movie is not actually a direct adaptation of any of the Uncharted video games. Instead, the film acts as a kind of prequel, showing how Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake met Mark Wahlberg’s Sally. Despite the fact that the film includes elements of several stories from the Uncharted games, in fact it is an original creation that loosely adapts the franchise as a whole, including various elements inspired by the games.

How close is the Uncharted movie to the games

Although the movie Uncharted differs in many ways from the games, there is a lot of material clearly inspired by their stories. In fact, elements of almost every Uncharted video game are included in the adaptation’s story, and while this makes its place in the franchise somewhat confusing, it helps the film seem relatively close to the source material. As for the story itself, it seems that the Uncharted movie is most inspired by the fourth game of the franchise, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — especially the inclusion of an auction held by the underworld, the appearance of Nathan’s brother Sam, childhood memories and a crazy billionaire hiring a private army to confront Nathan Drake.

In addition to these clear references to the Uncharted video games, the film also contains elements from the three previous Uncharted games. Chloe Fraser’s role in the film is similar to her role in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and the aircraft sequence is taken directly from Uncharted 3: The Drake Deception. In addition, the scene after the credits of Uncharted directly refers to the characters and events from the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, which means that the film went to great lengths to incorporate elements from each game into its plot.

While the Uncharted movie may not have been a direct adaptation of any particular video game, efforts have been made to honor every part of the franchise. This caused some controversy, but ultimately helped distinguish the film from the games, and the shocking ending of Uncharted creates a sequel that may well take other plot threads from the source material. This means that while the Uncharted movie is not a direct adaptation, it is still true to video games in a much broader sense.