Attention: This article contains SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The final frame of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” promises that “Thor will return,” but which version of the Marvel message means is a bit unclear. Given the ending of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, there are at least 3 possible returns of Thor, even taking into account the death of Jane Foster. It’s a luxury that most Marvel Avengers can’t count on, even if the call for Chris Hemsworth’s return as Thor will be very loud after Love and Thunder arrange another adventure.

The idea of another Thor movie not following “Love and Thunder” is almost unthinkable. The ending may create a kind of happy retirement for Thor Hemsworth recklessly crossing the Nine Worlds with his adopted daughter in tow, but more importantly, it also creates a very real new threat for him. Russell Crowe’s Zeus swears revenge on Thor, condemns the superhero era as blasphemy against himself and his fellow gods, and sends Hercules after Thor to set an example for him. This should be the plot of Thor 5, fulfilling the promise that “Thor will return”. But is it that simple?

By topic: What does Jane whisper to Thor at the end of the movie “Love and Thunder”?

Unlike any other Avenger, Thor’s powers are not associated with him solely as a person. He has already lost them in the MCU, and Love and Thunder establish that Thor himself can bestow the power of Thor on anyone, even temporarily. Add to that the return of Mjolnir, who actually creates a Thor any time he wants, and another Thor has several ways to join Chris Hemsworth’s original. Or replace it in the MCU. But is it possible? The question is, which Thor will return after Love and Thunder…?

Is Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth’s latest Marvel movie? Will he come back?

Most of the original Avengers have either already retired from their roles in the MCU, or are in the final stages of their Marvel careers. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk remains active even as he moves into a supporting role in The Hulk Woman, and it seems that Jeremy Renner will play second fiddle to Kate Bishop in the future of Hawkeye. Only Thor looks like he has a real future, and he can become a figurehead for the MCU, like Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America. The question is, will Chris Hemsworth return to play Thor again, and if so, should he be with Taika Waititi for “Thor 5,” created by the mid-credits scene of “Thor: Love and Thunder”? Of course, there are many more adventures to tell about, and Hemsworth says he will tell about it if asked about it.:

“How many Spider-Men did he make? He’s a little behind me. I think he made three, I made six or seven Tori, so maybe. While I have them, I will appear, but I feel that they can weaken such enthusiasm for me.”

Find out more about whether Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor after “Love and Thunder”:

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi only want to make films together about ToreKris Hemsworth addresses the future and Thor’s return to the MCU after “Love and Thunder”

Will the Mighty Thor Jane Foster return to the MCU? How could she come back

Death in the MCU is not the same as death in Marvel Comics, because (other than Loki) death in the MCU tends to be permanent. Multiverse variants, time travel, and other narrative vanities don’t count in the same way as real-life resurrections, but that doesn’t mean they’re impossible. Gorr, who returns Love thanks to the powers of Eternity, has already proved this, and the rules of Valhalla from Marvel allow warriors to return from the dead. The Valkyries lead the dead warriors of Asgard to Valhalla after dying in battle to wait for them to return to fight in the final battle at the end of the world. Both Thor and Jane herself also escaped from Valhalla: the former made a deal with Hela, and the latter was resurrected by Odin at the end of Jason Aaron’s run on Thor. In other words, Jane Foster’s return from “Valhalla” is quite possible and will depend on Natalie Portman’s willingness to return after “Love and Thunder”.

Can someone else become Thor in the MCU?

The trend of MCU Phase 4 movies and TV shows is to introduce new legacy heroes to replace the original Avengers, with Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye and the Hulk set up with their replacements (even if they’re not all retiring) and Iron Man coming soon. The inherited Thor character is a bit more complicated considering it could still be Jane Foster if she escapes Valhalla, but the traditional approach assumes he will be replaced by his own version of the Young Avengers. In “Thor: Love and Thunder,” India Hemsworth’s Love is a big chance of replacing Thor in the MCU, especially since she was given a Thunderbolt. This may happen in the future, but the inevitable Thor 5 is probably too soon.