Which Taylor Swift album represents Jungkook’s personality

BTS: Each member of the Bangtan Boys has a personality that can be represented with a Taylor Swift album. What is Jungkook’s?

BTS is a global sensation, as is multi-Grammy winner Taylor Swift, so it’s no surprise that the ARMY who is also Swiftie has taken on the task of matching her idols with the singer.

The creators of the podcast YouTubers, “Sorry for Spanglish,” Fa Orozco and Sofiberta, took on the task of relating each Taylor Swift album with a BTS member, using the personality of each as a guide.

Inspired by the analysis of the youtubers, the Twitter user @oldmav has created a thread with each album and how they relate to the Bangtan Boys.

Which Taylor Swift album is Jungkook?

According to youtubers, BTS’s youngest Jungkook can see her personality portrayed on Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” album, because it is “so pure and innocent. Always a baby ”.

fearless; jungkook 🌞 so pure and innocent. always a baby pic.twitter.com/BzmmbzQE7h — sol (@oldmayv) July 29, 2020

“Fearless” was Taylor Swift’s second studio album, released in 2008, and was one of the singer’s greatest hits in the country genre.

With singles like “Love Story,” “White Horse,” “You Belong with Me,” “Fifteen” and “Fearless,” it was the album that gave Taylor Swift her first glimpse of international fame, so it seems fitting that be the ideal album for Jungkook.



