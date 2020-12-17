Which stars of Deadpool joined the cast of the series

The sixth and final season of Lucifer has added a few more names to the cast, including stars from the Alias ​​and Deadpool movies.

As reported, the revived supernatural drama will now feature Merrin Dungey, who is known for Alias, Malcolm in the Middle, and Once Upon a Time. She will play a police officer who will work with DB Woodside’s Amenadiel.

Meanwhile, Brianna Hildebrand will be known to fans for playing Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool movies, with her being half of the first LGBTQ + couple in a superhero motion picture.

Similarly, in Lucifer, she will play Rory, a rebellious angel who will follow in Lucifer’s footsteps, but who may be disappointed when she meets him.

We won’t be seeing these characters for a while sadly as they will appear in season 6 and we still have the second half of season 5 to air first.

Speaking of the second half of Season 5, or Season 5B if you prefer, Netflix tweeted a big tease about what to expect, and fans think they’ve figured out what the streaming service is all about.

Meanwhile, Lucifer’s co-showrunner Joe Henderson recently teased another cameo that we can look forward to in the future. Lucifer season 4 and 5A are available to watch on Netflix, and season 5B is coming soon, you can also catch up on Amazon Prime Video.



