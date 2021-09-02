Which Smart Switch To Buy For Your Home?

Smart Switch: If you are interested in the idea of ​​having a smart home, know that it is already possible to get very close to that dream. Several products offer useful automation functionality at a cheaper price. The Wi-Fi Smart Switch category is a good example, allowing you to make your day-to-day more practical.

When integrated with a smart socket, these products can automate the operation of light bulbs and other electronics in your home. But which smart switch to buy? And what is the best cost-effective smart switch? Let’s understand how this category works and offer some suggestions.

What is a smart switch?

The smart switch replaces the conventional one offering connectivity to users. With this device, it is possible to activate the lights (turn on or off) from a distance using an app or even by voice commands (through assistants like Alexa or Google).

Another useful feature is to provide customized lighting environments for each situation. When watching a movie, for example, it is possible to configure the switches to lower the brightness of the lamps. You can also set the light to turn off at pre-determined times, helping to save energy with unnecessary lighting.