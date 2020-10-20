Which Russian Investor Prefer: Crypto Money or Gold?

In the report published after a research conducted by the World Gold Council in Russia, it was stated that the interest of Russian investors in cryptocurrencies is close to their level of interest in gold.

The World Gold Council, an important market development organization in the gold industry, published a report exploring the trend and perspective of Russian investors on gold. The respondents of the survey of 2023 people across Russia were selected from active investors who have invested at least once in the past year.

The report published by the World Gold Council, which aims to revive and maintain the value of gold in the world, included important information about the investment habits of Russian investors.

Cryptocurrencies Among the Top 5 Most Popular Investment Tools

According to the report of the World Gold Council, cryptocurrencies are in the fifth of the top 6 investment instruments preferred by investors in Russia. While the top four on the list buy savings account, foreign currency, real estate and life insurance options, gold, one of the oldest and most stable investment instruments in the world, takes the sixth place.

Crypto currencies, which maintain their popularity in short-term investments, will continue to be interesting among retail investors with the rise they have achieved in recent years, and it was stated that new investment opportunities will emerge with the shaping of the Russian investment market and gold should be assertive in this regard.

Cryptocurrencies are on the Front Line among Young Investors

In the report, it was stated that one fourth of Russia’s investment market is realized online. Cryptocurrencies dominate 79% of the high-value digital investment market that can be purchased online. In the report, which showed that the interest in gold among young people coincided with the interest in crypto currencies, it was emphasized that online investment transactions are most popular among young people and that there should be more online opportunities in investment methods to increase the popularity of gold.

According to the report, young people between the ages of 18-24 are much more likely to take risks to achieve short-term growth rather than a long-term perspective, compared to other age groups, more than half of the 18-24 year-olds are considering investing in cryptocurrencies.

Trust Issues and Lack of Information Regarding Gold Exist

Russian investors need to feel more confident about the purity and accuracy of the gold products offered, and to be more confident in businesses selling them, said established and reliable vendors, rigorous testing standards and trading practices can help resolve these issues. Also, 23% of potential investors are worried about buying counterfeit gold, according to the report.

Investors concerned about gold counterfeiting need more information about gold investments. 64% of potential investors point to the lack of education as one of the major obstacles to gold purchasing, and according to the report, training is needed on the affordability of gold, how to buy it, and the factors that determine the price of gold.



