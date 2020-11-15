Which players can take their place in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Meet the actors who could replace Johnny Depp in the movie Fantastic Beasts 3.

Before his dismissal, it is mentioned that Johnny Depp had only filmed one sequence as Gellert Grindelwald, so Warner Bros still has time to assign this character to another actor.

This situation has put the studio in a rather complicated position, even more so when the public is quite angry at Depp’s dismissal; so the actor who would replace him would have to have the same level of consecration.

What actors could replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Recall that in the first Fantastic Animals movie, Grindelwald was played by Colin Farrel, so the option that Warner Bros could turn to him again is not ruled out.

However, the great villain of Fantastic Animals could also be replaced by some of these 10 great actors, who we are sure would perfectly fill the void left by the dismissal of Johnny Depp.

1. Ewan Mc Gregor

2. Joseph Fiennes

3. Colin Firth

4. Michael Shannon

5. Robert Downey Jr

6. Tom Hardy

7. Michael Fassbender

8. Matt Smith

9. Benedict Cumberbatch

10. Christian Bale

11. Mads Mikkelsen



