Which platform will premiere new episodes of the drama in March

Yellowstone, the famous cowboy series that follows the character played by Kevin Costner, John Dutton, the owner of the largest cattle ranch in the United States. The drama wrapped up its fourth season in early January on the Paramount Network, and is coming soon to the streaming platform that has served as his second home since the series first premiered in 2018.

The hit show Yellowstone, the brainchild of actor, writer and director Taylor Sheridan, tells the story of John Dutton as his farm remains in constant conflict with his neighbors; the immense nature reserve that bears the same name, a group of Native Americans and a group of companies that intend to seize the vast tracts of land that have passed from generation to generation in the family of Costner’s characters.

After being absent from fans’ screens since August 2020, Yellowstone returned with the most recent episodes of season 4 late last year on the Paramount Network, culminating on January 2, 2022. Thankfully, the wait for That the new installment is seen by viewers who could not enjoy this part of the story on the network, it will not be for long.

On Monday, the streaming service confirmed that the Duttons will be coming to the Peacock streaming platform with season 4 next month, setting the premiere date for the new episodes to Monday, March 28. Which means that those who want to see the latest installment again will be able to find it available on this platform that also has the first three parts of the Taylor Sheridan series.

Yellowstone Season 4 begins as RIP and the surviving Duttons recover from the attacks and seek revenge against those responsible. The cowboy drama broke viewership records during its fourth season premiere in the fall, establishing itself as the most-watched scripted show on television and one of the largest franchises.

Recall that last December, Sheridan launched the first spin-off of the series, 1883, on the Paramount + streaming platform, focused on the ancestors of John Dutton and explaining how they became owners of the land that is currently in the hands of the character of Kevin Costner.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone cast and crew prepare to go into production on the fifth season, which is set to begin filming this coming May and launch in the fall of 2022. Sheridan also continues to work on upcoming spin-offs. from Yellowstone called 1932 and 6666.