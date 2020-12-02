Which platform are the smartest players using?

The research conducted by the platform named Royal Panda in collaboration with academic experts tested the IQ levels of gamers. According to research, PC gamers turned out to be smarter than PlayStation and Xbox owners. On the other hand, it was also shared which games are focused on the smartest players.

The smartest gamers on the PC platform

The online games of chance website called Royal Panda shared the results of the research in which 1001 players participated. Each participant was asked questions such as the preferred platform for calculating the results and the games played recently. In addition, the 4-part IQ test was applied, and the focus was on topics such as verbal intelligence, mathematical ability, logical reasoning and visual reasoning.

According to Royal Panda’s results, PC gamers have become the smartest gamers with an IQ of 112.3. This was followed by PlayStation users with 110.7, while Xbox got 103.8 points. While Nintendo Switch players got 101.3 points, the last place was determined by 99.4 Mobile game platform players. In terms of logical and visual reasoning, let’s remind that PlayStation gamers are even ahead of PC gamers.

Looking at the games played, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has the highest IQ rate. Amoung Us, who scored 120.3 points, followed by 118.9 IQ points. At the end of the list, Angry Birds was ranked with an overall IQ score of 95.8. In terms of gender, female actors seem to be ahead of men. According to the research, while female players had an IQ score of 108.4, male players remained at 102.3.



