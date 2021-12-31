Which Phones Will Receive Android 12 In 2022? See List

Introduced in October, Android 12 was released by Google shortly thereafter. Pixel phones were the first to receive the latest stable version of the system, with the Material You language, several improvements and new features.
Smartphones from other brands started to receive the update in the sequence, as some models from Samsung, leaving those who were not contemplated in doubt about when the cell phone will be updated to Android 12. In this regard, it is worth noting that availability depends on the manufacturers.
That way, smartphones from one company can receive the update faster, while those from another will wait months. The update also depends on more factors, including defining the eligible models — the newest ones are usually at the front of the queue.
Here’s a list of phones that should receive Android 12 in 2022, from major manufacturers. It was drawn up based on the confirmations already disclosed, but it also has rumors and is subject to change. Check out!
Samsung
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy S20 Plus
Galaxy S20
Galaxy S20 FE
Galaxy S10 5G
Galaxy S10
Galaxy S10 Plus
Galaxy S10e
Galaxy S10 Lite
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Galaxy Note 10
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Galaxy Fold
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A71
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A51
Galaxy A52
Galaxy A52 5G
Galaxy A72
Galaxy A90 5G
Galaxy A01
Galaxy A11
Galaxy A31
Galaxy A41
Galaxy A21
Galaxy A21s
Galaxy A Quantum
Galaxy Quantum 2
Galaxy A42 5G
Galaxy A02
Galaxy A02s
Galaxy A12
Galaxy A32
Galaxy A32 5G
Galaxy A22
Galaxy A22 5G
Galaxy M42 5G
Galaxy M12
Galaxy M62
Galaxy M01
Galaxy M02s
Galaxy M02
Galaxy M21
Galaxy M21s
Galaxy M22
Galaxy M31
Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
Galaxy M32
Galaxy M32 5G
Galaxy M51
Galaxy M31s
Galaxy F41
Galaxy F62
Galaxy F02s
Galaxy F12
Galaxy F22
Galaxy Xcover Pro
Galaxy Xcover 5
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi Mix 4
Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi 10
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 8 2021
Redmi K40 Gaming
Redmi Note 10 5G
Redmi Note 10s
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi K40 Pro+
Redmi K40 Pro
Redmi K40
Redmi K30S
Poco X3 GT
Poco F3 GT
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco X3 Pro
Well F3
Black Shark 4 Pro
Black Shark 4
Black Shark 3S
Black Shark 3 Pro
Black Shark 3