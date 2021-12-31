Which Phones Will Receive Android 12 In 2022? See List

Introduced in October, Android 12 was released by Google shortly thereafter. Pixel phones were the first to receive the latest stable version of the system, with the Material You language, several improvements and new features.

Smartphones from other brands started to receive the update in the sequence, as some models from Samsung, leaving those who were not contemplated in doubt about when the cell phone will be updated to Android 12. In this regard, it is worth noting that availability depends on the manufacturers.

That way, smartphones from one company can receive the update faster, while those from another will wait months. The update also depends on more factors, including defining the eligible models — the newest ones are usually at the front of the queue.

Here’s a list of phones that should receive Android 12 in 2022, from major manufacturers. It was drawn up based on the confirmations already disclosed, but it also has rumors and is subject to change. Check out!

Samsung

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy F41

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Xcover 5

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10s

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S

Poco X3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco X3 Pro

Well F3

Black Shark 4 Pro

Black Shark 4

Black Shark 3S

Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3