Which phones got Android 11 update?

Google’s new operating system, Android 11, has arrived. According to information released, the system is available for Google phones, from several Chinese manufacturers and from South Korea, Samsung. Android 11 has changes in the interface of the phone and also some news for users.

What’s new in Android 11

The operating system now allows native screen recording and offers shortcut balloons to continue using messaging apps while browsing your phone, new gestures, new privacy options, exclusive notification tabs, smart night mode and greater data control.

The arrival of 5G has also generated another novelty in the Android 11 system. Google has announced that users will be able to control the devices involved in some smart home system by smartphone.

Mobile phones with the update available

It was previously believed that only Google’s Pixel model phones could take advantage of the update in advance. However, in addition to these, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and Chinese branded cell phones, such as Xiami, Oppo, Zenfone 6 and Realme, also have the new operating system available.

Check out the full list of all smartphone models that can upgrade to Android 11 starting this week:

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Google

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro

Oppo

Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 4G

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G

Oppo Ace 2

ZenFone 6

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Realme

Realme X50 Pro



