Which phones got Android 11 update?

Google’s new operating system, Android 11, has arrived. According to information released, the system is available for Google phones, from several Chinese manufacturers and from South Korea, Samsung. Android 11 has changes in the interface of the phone and also some news for users.
What’s new in Android 11
The operating system now allows native screen recording and offers shortcut balloons to continue using messaging apps while browsing your phone, new gestures, new privacy options, exclusive notification tabs, smart night mode and greater data control.
The arrival of 5G has also generated another novelty in the Android 11 system. Google has announced that users will be able to control the devices involved in some smart home system by smartphone.
Mobile phones with the update available
It was previously believed that only Google’s Pixel model phones could take advantage of the update in advance. However, in addition to these, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 and Chinese branded cell phones, such as Xiami, Oppo, Zenfone 6 and Realme, also have the new operating system available.
Check out the full list of all smartphone models that can upgrade to Android 11 starting this week:
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Google
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4a
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro
Oppo
Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 4G
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 4G
Oppo Ace 2
ZenFone 6
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro
Realme
Realme X50 Pro