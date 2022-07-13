Which of Gabby and Rachel’s men is going to Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia are just starting to get to know the men from the 19th season of “The Bachelor”, but due to the filming schedule, some of them have already finished filming the 8th season of “Bachelor in Paradise”. The BIP premiere will take place in the fall with a record number of 43 Bachelor Nation graduates heading to the beaches of Mexico to get another chance at love. Jesse Palmer will host the show for the first time, and Wells Adams will return as a bartender.

The eighth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will mainly feature characters from the seasons of Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s “Bachelorette Party”, as well as the season of Clayton Echard’s “The Bachelor”. However, there are other participants from previous seasons who will also participate. There have been many surprises in the past, including the return of former “Bachelor” star Becky Kufrin, who fell in love with Thomas Jacobs during “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7. The couple are now engaged after Becca proposed to Thomas in May.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

According to Steve from Reality, many men from the 19th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will appear in the 8th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” with different levels of success in finding love. He said that Johnny DeFillipo got engaged to Victoria Fuller, who made it to the final three of Peter Weber’s season “The Bachelor”. Also, Tyler Norris left BIP as a couple with Brittany Galvin from the Matt James season, but they didn’t get engaged. Logan Palmer, also known as “Chicken” since he brought chickens on the first night of Gabby and Rachel’s season, made it to the season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise with Kate Gallivan from Clayton’s season. However, they decided to break up rather than leave together. However, couples such as Becca and Thomas, Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb have reconciled after filming, so this does not necessarily mean that they are not together now.

Several other men from the 19th season of Bachelorette tried their luck on BIP, but did not find love. Some of these suitors include Hayden Markowitz, “Shirtless Guy” Jacob Rapini, and twins Joey and Justin Young, who were eliminated by Rachel and Gabby on the first night. According to Reality Steve, Hayden didn’t seem to communicate with anyone and left the beach pretty quickly. Jacob is dating Jill Chin and Kate Gallivan from Clayton’s season, while the twins get into a love triangle with villains Shania Ankney and Mara Agrait from Clayton’s season and Florence Morenhout from The Bachelor Australia.

Watching Gabby and Rachel’s season with these spoilers in mind will certainly make it interesting, as viewers will know that none of the men appearing in season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise are currently engaged to any of the women. Although Reality Steve spoilers aren’t always true, they are usually true. However, fans will have to wait until the fall to see their favorites from the 19th season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which will premiere on September 27.