Which Naruto character corresponds to your zodiac sign?

The Naruto world pays more attention to the natural types of its characters than something like the zodiac. This makes sense, given that the types of Shinobi affect what skills they can master. Fans, however, may be wondering how the characters of their favorite characters coincide with the signs of the zodiac.

Although manga and data books do include characters’ birthdays, allowing fans to figure out their canonical zodiac signs, not all characters exactly match their zodiac signs. Instead, their approach to the Shinobi lifestyle, their motives in battle, and their personalities in general best fit these zodiac signs.

Updated by Amanda Bruce on July 6, 2022: Fans who like to explore Naruto characters are lucky they still can. Most of the characters continue to live in the sequel to Boruto and the manga, which still tells new stories. For those who want to learn more about the personalities of the characters or relive their favorite moments, the original Naruto and Naruto Shippuden series are still available on several streaming platforms. Fans who want to see for themselves whether their zodiac sign matches the way the characters approach their tasks can watch at any time.

Aries: Sakura or Temari

Sakura may be the smartest member of Team 7, but her quick temper and desire to prove herself sometimes make her rush into battle without thinking about the consequences. This is very Aries on her part. Aries may be known for their impulsiveness, but they are also very passionate people. Sakura demonstrates this passion in her desire to become a better shinobi, her unwavering love for Sasuke and her desire to make the Shinobi world a better place, as she advocates the creation of psychiatric institutions for children after the war.

Like Sakura, Temari also rushes into battle, often without thinking. Like Aries, her mouth also sometimes works faster than her brain, as she is quick to make sarcastic comments to people, even those she cares about. Temari shows the same passion as Sakura in how she takes care of her brothers and becomes a leader among her people during the Shinobi World War.

Taurus: Choji or Itachi

Choji may be the subject of a lot of jokes from his teammate Eno, but that doesn’t stop him from being the most protective member of his team. He is the first one who volunteered to stay and cover the enemy for his friends, and the only member of the team who can come up and fight the zombie-like Asuma, even if it hurts. This immeasurable devotion and protective nature are absolutely inherent in the Taurus of the Naruto zodiac. Just like Choji, who appreciates the variety of cuisines in the Shinobi world. Taurus appreciates the best things in life, and sometimes such wonderful things are new dishes.

Like Choji, Itachi is incredibly protective. He just shows it in a completely different way. Instead of risking his life for his teammates and working with them, Choji takes on the weight of the world on his shoulders. He sacrifices almost his entire family to protect the village, and then maintains a cover for years to prevent his younger brother from getting into trouble and continue to help. This is some kind of commitment of Taurus.

Gemini: Eno

Judging by her initial communication with Sakura, Ino seems to be a typical angry girl. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Ino just lashes out when she’s hurt, but she’s also a bit of a sociable butterfly trying to make new friends wherever she goes. Her charm, despite her sarcastic attacks, is one of the reasons why she gets along so well with her teammates and is able to reconcile with Sakura years after a quarrel.

This charm and her ability to switch quickly in a new situation just screams to the Twins. This contrasts with her canonical Naruto Virgo sign.

Cancer: Kiba or Kurenai

Among astrology lovers, Cancers have a reputation for being very emotional people; this is a sign that makes hasty conclusions based on their own emotional reactions. While this may be true, Kiba proves that he is a pretty balanced Cancer. The trait that Kiba actually shows best as a Cancer is empathy. He just teases those who are dear to him. This is probably best seen by anime viewers in his friendship with Hinata. Although Kiba will tease her about fainting in Naruto’s presence, he is also there for her when she trains and cheers her on, never allowing her to doubt herself like her family doubted her as a child.

Interestingly, Kurenai’s Cancer traits are also evident in her relationship with Hinata. She is the sensei of Kiba, Hinata and Shino. Like Kiba, she shows great empathy for Hinata, taking the girl under her wing when Hinata’s father actually expels her from the clan.