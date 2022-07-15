Which men do it for Gabby and; Rachel’s Top 4 on the Bachelorette party?

Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia are already making the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party interesting, and some fans can’t wait to find out who got into the top four women. The premiere featured several introductory packages that helped Bachelor Nation meet 32 men fighting for the hearts of Gabby and Rachel. Fans love the added drama this season, as two bachelorettes fight for the same men, just as men fight for their attention.

The bachelorette party this season is shaking things up: Gabby and Rachel are looking for their soulmate. Despite the fact that the stars of past bachelorette parties, such as Caitlin Bristow, believe that each of them deserves their own season, many fans are excited about the extra twist. The premiere included everything from Clayton Echard’s hilarious snubs (The Bachelor season 26 lea), passionate kisses to on-the-spot elimination.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

According to Reality Steve, Rachel’s top four will include Massachusetts native Aven Jones, Wildwood, New Jersey resident Tyler Norris, as well as Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco from California. All details about Gabby from the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party have not yet been confirmed, as her fourth choice of dates in her hometown has not been disclosed. Jason Alabaster from New Orleans, Johnny DeFillippo from North Palm Beach, Florida, and Erich Schwer from Bedminster, New Jersey are all among the top four Gabby players. However, there are rumors that her fourth choice is Justin Budfuloski.

Despite the fact that Gabby’s first kiss and first impression increased the night she got Mario Vassal, he did not get into her last four. Gabby also kissed Erich Schwer, while Rachel kissed Tino Franco, with whom she made a first impression on Rosa. The initial attraction is clearly paying off for these men, as both Erich and Tino fall into the top four of their bachelorette parties. Reality Steve, who has been getting spoilers about The Bachelor franchise for countless years, has handled the last four Rachel and Gabby again, and he hasn’t disappointed.

Every year, the week of the last four grooms at the Bachelorette Party is monumental, since this is when they shoot dates in their hometown. Fans can see each fan showing Rachel or Gabby where they’re from and also have the opportunity to meet their families before potentially getting engaged. Bachelor Nation is looking forward to seeing how Rachel and Gabby’s path to finding love will go while they are dating the same group of men.