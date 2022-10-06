Which MCU Character Should Keanu Reeves Play? Of Course, Edit His Thoughts

Keanu Reeves is one of those movie stars that everyone loves. He is also one of the biggest names in Hollywood who has yet to join the Marvel cinematic universe. Kevin Feige said that he has already met with Keanu to discuss a role in the franchise, in fact several times, but so far nothing has come of it. From time to time, there are rumors that Keanu will finally join the MCU, even people at Marvel speculate who Reeves could play. However, the question is, if he were to join one of the upcoming Marvel films, which role would suit him best?

Fans on Reddit have been pondering this question, coming up with their own ideas about where Keanu Reeves might appear if he were introduced today as a character in the Marvel cinematic universe. By this point, many of Marvel’s main characters have already been mentioned, but there are still a few significant characters that fans would like to see in Reeves’ game. The Silver Surfer is a popular choice, and with the Fantastic Four movie in the early stages of production, we could very well see this character.

Another option that Reddit users like is Ghost Rider. The character has already appeared in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” from Marvel. A series that was once considered the canon of the MCU, but it seems that this is no longer the case. If so, the character is open, and seeing Keanu Reeves play the motorcycle Avenger from hell definitely seems like it could work out pretty well.

Another popular choice of Reeves in the MCU among Reddit fans is a lesser—known character named Otherworldly. In Marvel Comics, Otherworldly causes a crossover event called Secret Wars. Since we know that the movie “Avengers: Secret Wars” is planned, this makes some sense. Even if the MCU version of Secret Wars doesn’t evolve in the same way as in the comics, Otherworldly may still appear in some capacity.

The third option, voiced by some fans, is Guardian, a member of the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight. On the one hand, seeing Alpha Flight in the MCU seems like it’s going to be an awfully deep cut, but if Marvel Studios succeeds with Guardians of the Galaxy, they’ll probably be able to make Alpha Flight work. The team also has a connection with the fan-favorite Wolverine, another character Reeves has loved in the past. So, depending on what the long-term plans are for this character, besides the return of Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3, there may be something else.

If you watch Marvel movies in order, you will find out who is who of the major Hollywood names. Keanu Reeves is almost conspicuous by his absence. At this point, we really don’t know if we’ll ever see Keanu Reeves in the MCU. If we do that, regardless of the role, there will be a lot of very happy fans. The only drawback of Keanu’s appearance in the Marvel movie will be that no one else will be able to theorize what role he will play.