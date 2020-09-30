Which K-pop female idol are you based on your zodiac sign

Tell us what zodiac sign you are and we will tell you which K-pop singers or rappers you are. Your personality, tastes and way of seeing life could be linked to these Korean pop idols.

It is said that the zodiacal signs are the representation of the personality of the people according to their date of birth and are governed by the 4 elements of nature such as water, earth, air and fire.

Idols are characterized by always showing a smile to the public and by giving all their energy on stage, but there are traits of their personality that are unmistakable and that are established by their zodiac sign.

WHICH K-POP FEMALE IDOL ARE YOU ACCORDING TO YOUR ZODIAC SIGN?

Do you believe in the stars? Various professionals say that the destiny of people is reflected in the planets and stars, astrology studies their behavior to decipher your future.

This time we will show you what female K-pop idol you are because of your zodiac sign. You just have to search the list for your sign and you will find the names of the Korean stars with which you have a special connection.

DISCOVER IT BELOW …

Aries

TWICE’s Mina.

Park Boom.

Dawon from Cosmic Girls

Jessica Jung.

GWSN’s Seo Kyoung.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Irene from RED VELVET.

Lena from GWSN.

Taurus

TWICE’s Chaeyoung.

AKMU’s Suhyun.

Girls’Generation’s Sunny.

UI.

EVERGLOW wave.

E: U from EVERGLOW.

Gemini

Jie from LOVELYZ.

Yves from LOONA.

Miya from GWSN.

YEJI from ITZY.

Eunseo from WJSN.

TWICE’s Dahyun.

GFRIEND’s Eunha.

Girls’Generation’s Yoona.

HyunA.

TWICE’s Tzuyu.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong.

Cancer

Hyewon from IZ * ZONE.

Babysoul from LOVELYZ.

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

Chenxiao from WJSN.

Lia from ITZY.

Leo

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa.

Nayun from MOMOLAND.

Chaewon from IZ * ZONE.

Tiffany Young.

EVERGLOW’s Sihyeon.

Moon of f (x).

Jooe from MOMOLAND.

GFRIEND’s Umji.

Yerin from GFRIEND.

Virgo

Soyeon from (G) I-DLE.

Wonyoung from IZ * ZONE.

Yujin from IZ * ZONE.

Red Velvet’s Joy.

Sojung from Ladies Code.

AMBER of f (x).

TWICE’s Nayeon.

Libra

Lee Hi.

Mijoo from LOVELYZ.

Yuqui from (G) I-DLE.

Eunbi from IZ * ZONE.

Yena from IZ * ZONE.

Yubin.

GFRIEND’s Yuju.

Hitomi from IZ * ZONE.

Anne from GWSN.

Scorpio

Yuri from IZ * ZONE.

Minnie from (G) I-IDLE.

Krystal from f (x).

TWICE’s Jeongyeon.

Boa.

Sandara Park.

Olivia Hye from LOONA.

Gowon from LOONA.

TWICE’s Momo.

LOONA’s Yeojin.

Sagittarius

Gugudan Mine.

Vivi from LOONA.

Kim Yul Hee.

Chaeyeon.

Doyeon.

Yuna from ITZY.

Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yu Ri.

Aquarium

Miyeon from (G) I-DEL.

TWICE’s Jihyo.

Minju from IZ * ZONE.

GWSN’s Seo Ryoung.

Chungha.

Seulgi from RED VELVET.

BLACKPINK’s rosé.

Capricorn

Jisoo from BALCKPINK.

Jennie by BALCKPINK

Shusha from (G) I-IDLE.

TWICE’s Sana.

Yeren from EVERGLOW.

IZ * ZONE’s Chaeyeon.

MIA from EVERGLOW.

Pisces

Wendy from RED VELVET.

Solar of MAMAMOO.

CL.

Yeri from RED VELVET.

Somi.

Soojin from (G) I-DLE.

Sakura from IZ * ZONE.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.

Munju from GWSN.

Soso from GWSN.



