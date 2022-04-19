Which is the favourite? These are the best TV series so far in 2022

The first months of this year the series proliferated and the variety is such that it will not depend on the time you have to watch them but on the ability to withstand their outcomes in the plots that have trapped us.

What to watch on Netflix

The return of Ozark has been momentous for those who follow this story. In just 7 episodes that will premiere on April 29, the fourth and final season will mark a before and after. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, together with the main actor, Jason Bateman who is also an executive producer; Ozark was released in 2017 and the success of each of its installments was surpassed by the previous one. Thus leaving one of the best Netflix series on the tray of series consumers.

Some may wonder about this mode of dividing the final season, and this occurrence has already been repeated and we met it with the experience of final seasons or extended seasons as it was with Stranger Things.

Regarding Stranger Things, we were waiting for this story to develop as its protagonists have grown, who now look more like teenagers than children.

This incredible series set in the eighties and that has dusted off the memories of a generation, began to be seen in 2016; and throughout these 4 seasons it has captivated its followers who follow step by step what happens in this story, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbor and Finn Wolfhard among others.

This new release will be made only by Netflix and to the entire world in two batches, the first will be on May 27, 2022 and the second in five weeks to be completed on July 1, 2022.

More on HBO and Hulu

Another that also evokes 3 decades ago and is located in Los Angeles, is about the rise of the Lakers, Dr. Jerry Buss and basketball superstar, Magic Johnson. Released at the beginning of March, it promises to hook fans of this sports discipline and its protagonists.

Winning Time is an HBO Max sports miniseries featuring the likes of John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Quincy Isaiah, and Gaby Hoffman, among many others. In the plot, Buss converts and trains a team that marked the history of the NBA, on and off the court; promoting the Lakers and their most important player (for the time) Magic Johnson into legends.

Starting April 7, Hulu users can enjoy the immersive story about Elizabeth Holmes, who swindled many entrepreneurs by convincing them of an innovative medical company that just a drop of blood would make immediate diagnoses.

Amanda Seyfried, 36, plays Holmes, we remember her for her roles in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia as a teen star. Despite the success of her roles and a life full of opportunities on the small and big screen; She recently stated that she suffers from depression and anxiety due to work.

“My work makes me very anxious, luckily I have some fantastic therapists and medications,” Seyfried told reporters.

In this casting she is accompanied by Naveen Andrews, the beloved Sayid from Lost. Who this time plays the former Theranos COO and partner of Elizabeth Holmes, Sunny Balwani.