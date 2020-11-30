With the development of technology, computer hardware and peripherals began to change and develop rapidly. Monitors are one of them. Consequently, the question of which type of panel is the best has confused many users. In particular, the development of the game industry has also led to the sale of monitors for players. In this article, we will help you choose the panel type that best suits your needs.

With the development of technology, the differences between panel types began to close.

Which is the best panel type? TN vs IPS vs VA panel clash

Actually, this is the best panel will be wrong. Because the panel to be selected should be preferred according to the work of the user. While the color accuracy of the monitor needed by a design professional is the top priority, the priority of a person playing online games is the response time of the monitor.

For this reason, it would be more logical to understand the difference between these panels and to choose according to need rather than the best panel type. If you wish, let’s move on without further ado.

TN Panel

We will start our topic of the best panel type by looking at the general principles of panels. TN panel is the oldest product of LCD technology. For TN panels, which stands for Twisted Nematic, we can briefly say that it works as a result of applying voltage to liquid crystals. As a result of the application of voltage, these liquid crystals in the panel move and change their alignment. If voltage is not applied, these liquid crystals go into closed state and bend 90 degrees. Thus, light is allowed to pass through with the other layers. When voltage is applied, these liquid crystals do not bend and prevent light from passing through.

VA Panel

VA panels, which stands for Vertical Alignment, means vertical alignment. As the name suggests, this technology is mainly based on vertical alignment of liquid crystals inside the panel when voltage is applied. This is the most basic feature that distinguishes IPS from VA panels. Crystals in VA panels are lined up perpendicular to the light source, while crystals in IPS panels are lined up horizontally.

IPS Panel

We continue our topic of the best panel type with IPS panel. IPS panels, which stands for In-Plane Switching, are controlled by applying voltage to liquid crystals, as in all other LCD panels. However, as we mentioned above, liquid crystals are arranged horizontally instead of vertically, unlike VA panels. Thus, the liquid crystals do not need to rotate and they are readily in a plane. The fact that liquid crystals do not need to rotate brings with it many advantages.

Viewing angles and color saturation

Of course, there are the differences between the panels, the viewing angles and the color saturation. In this part of our article, we will touch on these two main topics. If we evaluate the panels according to their viewing angles, the weakest panel type is TN. TN panels lose sight when viewed from the sides due to their structure. Although TN panels developed in recent years are a little better in this regard, they generally have weaknesses in terms of viewing angle.

IPS panels do a much better job of viewing angle. If you will be using multiple monitors in your system, we recommend that you avoid monitors with TN panels. VA panels are a type of panel between IPS and TN panel. Although it does not provide a good image as IPS, it does not lose image like a TN panel. While many IPS and VA panels offer a 178-degree viewing angle, this angle is reduced for TN panels. If you have a monitor with a TN panel, you will need to look directly across it.

In this part of our topic of the best panel type, we will touch on color saturation. The saturation of colors depends on the extent to which color gamuts and standards such as NTSC, Adobe RGB, sRGB and DCI-P3 are supported. For example, while some of Samsung’s VA panels are capable of supporting 125 percent sRGB and 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, this support falls considerably on TN panels. Although they are available in TN panels with a wide color gamut, these are quite rare.

VA panels support an average of 85 to 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. In this regard, the best VA panels can reach 95 percent. Entry-level IPS panels have an average of 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut support. In advanced IPS panels, we can see 100 percent sRGB, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB support. This makes IPS panels invaluable for those dealing with design and editing.

Brightness and contrast

In this part of our best panel type article, we will talk about brightness and contrast ratios. In fact, the maximum brightness value is independent of the panel type because this is not affected by the liquid crystals in the panels. However, we can say that there are big differences in contrast ratios.

IPS panels have an average contrast value of 1000: 1. Some entry-level IPS panels can have a contrast value of 700: 1, such as TN panels. The input levels of TN panels have average contrast values ​​of 700: 1 and 900: 1. While this ratio can go up to 1000: 1 in good TN panels, it can go up to 1200: 1 in IPS panels.

The panel type that does the best job in this regard is VA‘. Entry level VA panels have an average contrast of 2000: 1. While this ratio can go up to 4500: 1 in high-level panels, an average of 3000: 1 is seen. If you want deep blacks and high contrast ratios, we can say that your choice should be VA panel.

IPS panels are in the middle of TN and IPS in terms of contrast ratio. However, IPS panels can cause a type of glare called IPS Glow when viewing dark scenes. This can make it appear as if there is an external light source inside the panel. Although quality IPS panels do well in this regard, we can say that this glare is the common problem of IPS panels.

Color quality

In this part of our topic of the best panel type, we will talk about the quality of the colors. Although this issue is actually related to color saturation, we can say a little different. The quality of the colors depends on the bit support offered. While TN panels give the worst result in this regard, entry-level TN panels naturally have 6-bit support. It is also seen that FRC is occasionally used to achieve 8-bit support. Natural 8-bit panels can provide softer and more accurate colors to the user. Although not all TN panels are native 6-bit, we can say that most of them are.

If you are looking for native 8-bit panel support, you should go for VA or IPS panels. While some entry levels of these panels have 6-bit support, many have native 8-bit support on average. Most of the panels that offer natural 10-bit color support are IPS. Although some panels claim to be 10-bit, this is achieved with 8-bit + FRC. It is worth remembering that IPS panels with 10-bit support are quite expensive.

Reaction time

In this part of our topic of the best panel type, we’ll go over the response times of the panels. I can hear you saying whether TN panels have no advantage. Response time is where TN panels show themselves. Depending on the response time of the panels, ghosting, blur and general sharpness parameters vary. Although IPS and VA panels used to have very bad response times, with the advancement of technology, these differences started to decrease. However, the advantage of TN panels still continues in this regard.

Most TN panels have a 1 ms response time. In some new products, this time can be as low as 0.5 ms. However, the averages of true gray to gray response time measured in TN panels are between 2 and 3 seconds. IPS panels have an average response time of 5 to 7 ms. These values ​​can be 10 ms in input level IPS panels and 3 ms in upper level.

We can say that VA panels are the slowest panel type in this regard. While high-end VA panels can have a 4 ms response time, this value is on average between 8 and 10 ms. The longer the response times in the panels, the more ghosting there is. So images leave traces behind them. However, most people are unlikely to discern small ms differences.

Response times also affect refresh rates. A 144 Hz panel with a 9 ms response time actually has the same fluency as a 110 Hz panel. Panels with a lower response time, such as 5 ms, are closer to the true 144 Hz experience. However, with the development of panel technology, we can say that the differences between panels are gradually closing. The panels have had sharper differences in past years.

Refresh rate

In this part of our best panel type article, we will talk about the refresh rates of the panels. With the advantage of TN panels, it would be nice not to mention the refresh rate. Although TN panels are bad at color, they are just as good at speed and reaction time. However, these differences between TN, IPS and VA panels are gradually closing.

While TN panels were the only way to achieve refresh rates of 240 Hz in the past years, the developing IPS and VA panels do very well in this regard. In fact, Asus’ state-of-the-art ROG Swift PG259QN model, we can say that it has the lowest response time as well as 360 Hz refresh rate. If you want to buy a monitor with a very good refresh rate and low response time, we can say that the TN panel cycle is gradually closing.

As the best panel type came to the end of our article, we realized that there is actually not the best panel, and the panel should be preferred according to the need. Although each monitor has its own pros and cons, these differences are closed with the developing technology. If we briefly summarize the features of the panels:

Advantages of the TN panel

They have a low response time.

They can go up to high refresh rates.

They do not have problems such as ghosting and glare.

It is more suitable for competitive players.

Cons of the TN panel

They have low color saturation.

Color quality is low.

Contrast ratios are low.

They have a narrow viewing angle.

Cannot be used for professional work

Pros of the VA panel

They can be used in both gaming and professional jobs.

They have a high contrast ratio.

Blacks are deeper.

Due to their structure, they can be curved.

Cons of VA panel

Although VA panels do not have great disadvantages, they are a bit of every feature.

Pros of the IPS panel

They have a good level of color saturation and quality.

With the developing IPS technology, they can reach high refresh rates and low response times.

Viewing angles are very good. They do not suffer from loss of image much.

Cons of the IPS panel

Contrast ratios are not very good.

There are glare issues in black images called IPS Glow.



