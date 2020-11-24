Which iPhones could be left without iOS 15 in 2021

One of the advantages that iOS has is its wide compatibility with veteran iPhone models. And it is that in the current era in which if you have a 3-year-old Android smartphone, you may be out of date and without support for the next version of the operating system, or the customization layer that handles the brand of the terminal -EMUI, MIUI, One UI-, what Apple does is remarkable.

iOS 15 2021

iOS 14 is the version of the operating system for your mobiles that Apple has released this 2020, and that is compatible with the following models:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

As we can see, it reaches the iPhone 6s and the iPhone SE of the 1st generation, two terminals that are really popular among Apple users who have 5 and 4 years since their launch on the market, something that in the current terms of technological speed makes them little less than mobile relics.

Goodbye to iPhone 6s and iPhone SE 1st Gen

For this reason, these two Apple smartphones may end their official support next year 2021: According to the 9to5Mac site, the Israeli website The Verifier has published a story in which it indicates that these two iPhone models will be left out of the Support cast for the next iOS 15, due out in 2021. Both the iPhone 6s and the 1st Gen iPhone SE would not be compatible with the following Apple operating system.

Like all information leakers, The Verifier has a history of hits and misses, in fact it was right when it said that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 would not have support after iOS 12, and when it pointed out that iOS 14 would be compatible on all Apple phones that They had iOS 13. But even so, it is officially a rumor, and there is still more than half a year for us to start seeing iOS 15 and almost a whole to know if both smartphones will be left out.



