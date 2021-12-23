Which iPhones And iPads Won’t Have iOS 16 in 2022 According To Sources

iPhones: When Apple introduced iOS 15 this year, the thoughts of its engineers were already on the next version. And unless the world ends -a miracle that after these two years we are still around-, iOS 16 will be a reality next 2022. And the good thing about Apple is that it is not as sharp as other companies, and each new version of its operating system for mobiles and tablets reaches models with several years in the market that others would have discarded.

But yes, there is always the inevitability of having to leave one out.

iOS 16, iPhone supported

The advantage of iOS 15 is that it has been compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 14 -and iOS 13-, so models like the iPhone 6S have had up to 7 years of official support -the usual thing in Android is 3 years of half. But, according to information that emerged just this week, it seems that this veteran model and others have already run out of support, their configurations being too old to support what is coming with iOS 16 no matter how much optimization is done to them.

The French website iPhoneSoft has reported that “several old iPhones and iPads will not be able to be updated to iOS 16 when it is released in 2022.” While that is sure to disappoint those still using these devices, the newest will be 5 years old at the time. And one of them will be 8 years old.

Apple continues to offer operating system updates for its computers for many years, but iOS 16 is supposed to mark the end of updates for the A8 and A9 / A9X processor.