Which iPhone to buy? Worthwhile options

The iPhone 12 family was recently announced and again surprised by several factors. In addition to an improved design, new colors and better quality cameras, the new Apple devices also arrived prepared for the 5G – which is not yet available in Brazil.

However, it was not all the news that pleased. One aspect that drew a lot of negative attention to the launch was the fact that the models will be sold without a charger in the box. Novelty that did not please everyone.

Didn’t you also like the idea of ​​buying an iPhone and not getting a charger in the box? We have 4 suggestions from previous models that, in addition to the charger, offer good performance and cost-effectiveness. Check out.

iPhone XR

Although it was launched in 2018, the iPhone XR still offers good performance and stands out due to its battery. The autonomy can reach 15 hours of continuous use, depending on the activities performed. The model also features high-speed wireless charging, which is very practical for everyday use.

The iPhone XR’s screen is 6.1 inches and the most recommended option is 128 GB of internal storage – so you don’t have to worry about running out of space. In relation to cameras, this model has the popular feature of portrait mode, allowing the creation of images with blurred background in both the rear and front cameras.

iPhone SE 2020

Launched in April 2020 with the proposal of being a more affordable Apple smartphone, the iPhone SE 2020 mixes the design of the iPhone 8 with the hardware of the iPhone 11. The result is a compact device in dimensions and with a good performance, ideal for those need an Apple device, but are not willing to pay the higher prices for recent models.

The recommended version is 64 GB, to favor the reduction in price, but the iPhone SE 2020 also has a version of 128 GB. The model has a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution and the processor is the same A13 Bionic as the iPhone 11. The rear camera is composed of a single 12 MP sensor, the battery is 1,821 mAh and the traditional Home button is back to the bottom edge.



