Which Institution Has the Most Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bitcoin (BTC) has attracted more and more attention day by day with many different developments. This naturally increased the number of institutions holding BTC. So, which one of these institutions has the most BTC?

According to the data obtained, the US government is the institution holding the most Bitcoin (BTC) in the world. According to data shared by Kevin Rooke, one of the well-known names of the cryptocurrency world, the US government has 69,406 BTCs. As we previously reported, these BTCs are known to be linked to Silk Road. The US government had seized more than $ 1 billion of Bitcoins linked to the closed darknet marketplace Silk Road. These BTCs are in the hands of the government for now but are expected to be auctioned later.

After the US government comes the world-famous company Microstrategy, which holds 38,250 thousand BTC. Galaxy Digital and Square follow Microstrategy.

USA Details

Various departments of the United States government hold Bitcoins through loss of assets in legal cases. The first Bitcoin seizure by the US government occurred on June 26, 2013, when the DEA seized 11.02 BTC from a Silk Road drug dealer in South Carolina.

Soon after, 173,991 BTC was seized in connection with the arrest of Ross Ulbricht and the Silk Road case in October 2013. During 2014 and 2015, government officials held a series of public auctions to exchange all of their Bitcoins for cash. Government agencies continue to receive Bitcoins through various federal criminal, civil, and administrative cases.

3,813 BTC was sold at the auction on January 22, 2018, and 4,041.58 BTC was sold at the auction on February 18, 2020. On November 3, 2020, 69,370 BTC related to Silk Road was seized.

Bulgaria Claim

On the other hand, Celil Öztürk, one of the important names of the local cryptocurrency community who shared these data of Kevin Rooke on Twitter, also conveyed the information provided by a follower on the subject. According to this information, a total of 213,519 BTC was seized in Bulgaria in May 2017 within the scope of customs fraud. However, the fate of these BTCs is unknown. If the government still holds BTCs, it can become the institution that holds the most BTC.



