Which headset to buy? Zoom options at great prices

What is the best cost-effective gamer headset? To answer that question, you need to know what your need is. A good PC gaming headset depends a lot on how you are going to use it.

In some cases, a good headset with a microphone can be essential, whether you play online with your friends or you usually make lives from your games. If you prefer to play casually and want a good headset to make the experience more immersive, a cheap gamer headset can be an interesting option.

Check out eight models and see which one best suits your needs.

Headset with microphone Redragon Talos H601

A great headset model for players looking for audio quality to get the most out of their favorite games. The shape of the self-adjusting rod makes the Talos H601 not uncomfortable, even after several hours of use. Another highlight is its braided cable, which brings more durability and resistance to the product.

Logitech G332 gaming headset with microphone

The large 50 mm audio drivers make the Logitech G332 a headset with great sound quality, capable of producing a complete and expansive sound for a more immersive gaming experience. In addition, the 6 mm microphone ensures that your friends can hear you well during the games. And, for more privacy, it also has a dedicated “mute” button, which mutes the audio when you don’t want to have your voice leaked through it.

Razer Kraken X Headset

Equipped with 7.1 surround sound software, the Razer Kraken X allows you to take advantage of the accuracy of the audio and understand the direction from which the action is coming, so you are ready to position yourself in the shooting. Its 40 mm drivers with custom tuning make the sound clear and balanced. Another highlight is the foldable and flexible microphone, which records the sound of the focused area around your mouth, which captures your voice clearly and cancels out the background noise coming from behind and from the sides.