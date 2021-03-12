Which Galaxy phones will get updates for up to 4 years

Samsung revealed in February that it will expand Android support on Galaxy phones and offer more security updates than Google itself. Recently, the company brought clarifications about the change, which will bring four years of updates for certain devices of the brand.

Samsung updated the company’s support page and added a new category of updates called “biannual”. The new division will encompass devices that are eligible for Android extended support.

With the novelty, the company will have three categories of support for their cell phones. Newer and more expensive models receive security updates on a monthly basis, while intermediate devices with the longest time on the market will receive quarterly enhancement packages.

Finally, the devices with more than two years on the road fit into the division of biannual updates, which arrive at least twice a year. On its website, Samsung listed the first phones that will receive the extra security updates on Android:

Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6 +, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 + (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4 +, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6 +, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7 +, Galaxy J8

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20

Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh

If you are a Galaxy smartphone user and want to know what category of updates your device is currently on, visit the Samsung support website.