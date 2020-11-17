Which famous actor refuses to watch the HBO drama?

For years, Game of Thrones was the most popular show on television, but even the most popular shows aren’t seen by everyone.

Just look at Paul Reiser, best known for the ’90s sitcom Mad About You she co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt, and appearances on shows like Stranger Things. The AV Club asked him about “the smallest hill you’re willing to die on” and he mentioned the HBO mega hit.

“Well, I just won’t watch Game Of Thrones. No one is pushing me to watch it. But there are certain things I’ve learned that just don’t interest me, no matter how many times you tell me it’s good, I can’t.”

Funny how scandalous it can be to know that someone is not looking at or reading something that everyone else in the world is talking about.

Because of course, the idea that everyone is talking about it is an illusion; As popular as Star Wars and Game of Thrones are, there are so many people in the world, and most of them have never seen either of them… although you imagine that number drops among Hollywood guys.

But as Reiser says, sometimes you just know that you won’t enjoy something. In Reiser’s case, it seems the incest and violence put him out.

“I literally protect my eyes if I don’t want to see something,” he said.



