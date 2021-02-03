Which characters will return in the next installment

Fans of The Umbrella Academy wonder how much history has been rewritten? How has the lives of the Umbrella children changed? And, most curious of all, who else can join Ben returning from the dead in season 3?

Pogo

Everyone’s friend, Pogo is the faithful ape servant of the Hargreeves mansion. A genetically modified chimpanzee, Pogo loyally serves as Sir Reginald Hargreeves’ butler, but also brings a caring presence to the Hargreeves.

Assuming Sparrow Academy are the educated soldiers they appear to be at The Umbrella Academy, none of them would have nailed Pogo to some animal horns like Vanya Hargreeves (Eliot Page) did.

Leonard Peabody

In a new world where Vanya is probably a professional cook rather than a superhero, Leonard might still be alive. Following the timeline return event, Season 3 could represent a new Leonard Peabody.

Hazel and Cha-Cha

Many fans of The Umbrella Academy were disappointed that the deadly duo of Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) were not given a suitable role for season 2.

Cha-Cha appeared to get caught up in Vanya’s apocalypse in season 1, while Hazel survived to old age. She then traveled back in time to help Number Five before being quickly assassinated by the Swedes.

Depending on whether or not the Commission is affected by the changes to The Umbrella Academy timeline one or both of the masked killers could return in season 3.

If Vanya doesn’t end the world, Cha-Cha survives, and if the Sparrow Academy replaces the Umbrella Academy siblings, Hazel never goes to 1962 to warn Five, so he survives too.