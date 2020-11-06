Which characters died because of the monsters?

SPOILER ALERT! Stranger Things has killed its fair share of characters in horrible ways.

Fans are preparing for the new fourth season of “Stranger Things”, one of the most famous productions on the Netflix platform.

While we wait for the new release, let us remember in Somagnews all the characters from the successful series who have been killed by the Upside Down and its inhabitants, the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer. Oh, and those evil scientists and Russians. This article may contain SPOILERS!

Who have been killed in Stranger Things by monsters?

The scientist

This guy worked at Hawkins National Laboratory and escaped from the tank room with a monster on his heels. Just when he thought he was safe inside the elevator and could escape the building, he hears something about the elevator. We see him raptured, presumably upon his death.

Benny hammond

Benny was a teddy bear man. He had a big growl but a tender heart. We saw this when he first yelled at Eleven for stealing food, but once he realized that he was a girl in trouble, he went soft on her.

Sadly, he was killed when he was trying to get help for the traumatized eleven. He was killed by Connie Frazier.

Barbara holland

Poor Barb. She was a faithful friend of Nancy. After Nancy started dating Hawkins King Steve Harrington, Barb told her, “Nance, seriously, you’re going to be so cool now, it’s ridiculous. You better keep hanging out with me, that’s all I’m saying. ”

And sadly, Nancy turned her back on Barb, leading her to the Upside Down, where she eventually died.

Mews

The Henderson family cat, Mews, was loved by Claudia, Dustin’s mother. Poor Mews was in her day when Dart decided it would be a good meal. As you may recall, Dart was Dustin’s adopted pet, who turned out to be a Demodog, a teenage form of the Demogorgon.

Everyone at Hawkins National Laboratory

When The Mind Flayer used Will to attack the lab, many people died.

Bob newby

Sweet and caring bob. He brought so much joy to the Byers family. He was kind of goofy, but he was genuine and a good guy in every way.

He risked his life to allow everyone to escape from Hawkins Laboratory. Just when you thought he made it out alive, he was attacked by a pack of demodogs.

The rats

Many rats gave their lives to become the flesh of the Mind Flayer’s physical form. They became gelatinous balloons that created the Spider Monster when they formed together with other living balloons.

Bruce lowe

Bruce was Nancy and Jonathan’s openly sexist co-worker at the Hawkins Post. He constantly belittled Nancy to the amusement of the other male journalists in the office. Nancy took revenge when Bruce was skinned and went after her. She smashed his head with a fire extinguisher.

Tom Halloway

Hawkins Post Editor-in-Chief Tom, who, along with Bruce, laughed and mocked Nancy when she came up with her own ideas for the newspaper. Tom’s daughter Heather was skinned and turned on her parents. After he was skinned, Tom attempted to attack Nancy and Jonathan and was killed by Jonathan.

The skinned

Janet and Heather, Tom’s wife and daughter, along with Mrs. Driscol and other Flayed, melted into the gelatinous balloons to add to the physical form of the Mind Flayer.

Dr. Alexei

Alexei was the Slurpee cherry-loving Russian tasked with making the faucet work properly. Before his death, he experienced an American carnival in which he played many carnival games and won a huge stuffed woodpecker.

He spent some of the last moments of his life having fun until Grigori killed him.

Billy hargrove

This guy came on the scene with wheels spinning and rock music blasting through the windows of his blue Camero. He was verbally abusive to his stepsister Max, as well as most of the people he came into contact with.

We discover that this is a direct result of being abused by his father. Billy is chosen by the Mind Flayer to become his henchman. He continues to collect more humans to become part of the Mind Flayers physical form. He was killed at the Starcourt Mall when he sacrificed himself to the Mind Flayer.

The Russian Prisoner

Just when we thought things were going to get back to normal in Hawkins, a prisoner in a Russian jail is shown being attacked by a demodog. Reminding us, he’s not done yet.

Surely there will be more death and destruction in season 4 of Stranger Things! Do you think more characters could die in the next season? What was the death that most impacted you in the series?



