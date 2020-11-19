Which Character is Danger in ABC Medical Drama

ABC brought to fan screens the seventeenth and probably final season of the longest-running and viewer-favorite medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

As all fans know, Patrick Dempsey is eventually back on Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd. At the end of the second premiere episode aired on November 12, fans were shocked to see McDreamy appear on screen.

Recall that the development of Derek’s appearance again on Grey’s Anatomy, will be broadcast in full during the broadcast of episode 3 this Thursday, November 19, 2020.

At the end of the second episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Derek Shepherd appeared walking on the shore of a beach and was reunited with his wife in the medical drama Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), while the surgeon is going through a sequence of dreams, when she was found unconscious in the parking lot of the Gray Sloan.

And is that talking about the reaction of his return to Grey’s Anatomy, during the Ellen DeGeneres program broadcast this week, apparently, the actor Patrick Dempsey made a very important reference to the diagnosis of Meredith Gray. This is what Dempsey said:

“The shock, the response, it has been incredibly overwhelming and very moving. It was nice to be able to make it work this way.”

“There are so many souls that we have lost right now to the virus. The idea of ​​having angels around us is very comforting, certainly to me.”

During the conversation, Patrick Dempsey discussed how she agreed with actress Ellen Pompeo and Gray’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, her return to medical drama as Derek Shepherd. This the actor recalled:

“We hadn’t talked in quite a while so we were trying to catch up and she said, ‘What do you think about getting back on the show? This is our idea of ​​what we want to do for season 17’… I thought, ‘What a great opportunity. for the people. How great it would be for the fans, really, to see everyone come together in this strange way. ‘

The actor also said that Gre’ys Anatomy writers and showrunner Krista Vernoff came up with the concept of Derek returning in Meredith’s “COVID dream.” With this, it could be hinted that Meredith Gray is infected with the coronavirus and therefore his life would be in danger in the next episodes.



