Which character does Tessa Thompson match your zodiac sign?

Reprising her role as Valkyrie in the long-awaited film “Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8), Tessa Thompson recently shared which KVM characters she would like to see in a solo film about Valkyrie. If Thompson fulfills her wish, fans would like to see more of Valkyrie, a character who is thousands of years old and whose date of birth is unknown. This means that if a fan wants to figure out her zodiac sign, he will have to study her character traits instead. Of course, Valkyrie is more likely to be interested in Scandinavian birth runes than the Western zodiac.

However, thanks to the huge amount of Thompson’s work, fans can find all twelve zodiac signs represented among her characters.

Aries: Nia (Murder on the 13th floor)

In this film about life, Nia has many Virgo traits, for example, the instinct of a caring person and a structured life. But she is also a woman of action. She is fueled by her passions, so she is an Aries.

Nia is passionate about the plan she has for the future. She studies psychology, paying special attention to children, and working as a nanny gives her a real life experience in her future career. When it comes to fighting, Nia risks her life to protect the little boy she is babysitting, even when the boy’s own mother tries to kill her.

Taurus: Ollie (Little Woods)

Thompson and Lily James play two sisters trying to survive in a small town near the Canadian-American border. Ollie from Thompson is trying to get on with her life after being convicted of transporting illegal substances across the border, but she also cares about her sister.

Despite Ollie’s past, she is the stability in the family, the one you can always rely on. This is exactly what Taurus is: a stationary rock in a sea of problems. Ollie spends most of the movie trying to get her and her sister out of debt so they can both stand on their own.

Gemini: Detroit (sorry to bother you)

“Sorry to Bother You” reunites Thompson with his “Little Forest” co-star James… in a way. James is the “white voice” of Detroit in the film as Detroit adjusts to sell its art to the public.

Detroit’s chameleon-like abilities make her Twins. To a greater extent than the other characters in the film, Detroit adapts to any obstacles encountered in her path. She even seems to be adapting her art. Audiences never fully understand the themes of Detroit’s art because it changes as needed to survive in a world that targets it.

Cancer: Josie (Annihilation)

Annihilation may not have been the most popular sci-fi movie, but it was beautifully shot and incredibly well played by a mostly female cast. Thompson in the film plays Josie, a scientist who mostly keeps to himself among the team gathered together.

Like Cancer, Josie can be a little shy, but she also easily finds a common language with people when she opens up. She is also deeply worried, and when she realizes that there is no escape from the team, she willingly gives herself to circumstances.

Lion: Nikki (Hidden Palm Trees)

In the TV series “Hidden Palms” Thompson got one of her first major roles on television, although the series never went beyond the first season. Nikki from Thompson shakes things up at the beginning of the show, coming to town to find a guy she dated when they were both in rehab.

Nikki loves being the center of attention, but her struggle with various substances also means she tends to crumble under the weight of too much attention. It’s a fine line for a character. Lions are often at the center of the party, and this is where Nikki feels most comfortable, even when she meets new people.

Virgo: Jackie (Veronica Mars)

Another Thompson television character, Jackie, entered the world of Veronica Mars in the second season as the daughter of a local athlete who moved to the city. Although she had her own secrets, Jackie was also incredibly observant of her new friends and had an analytical mind that could rival Veronica.

Jackie’s move to the city was supposed to help her get closer to her father, whom she didn’t know, but it didn’t work out. Despite the desire to communicate with people, like most Virgins, Jackie decided to return home, where she could stay close to her young son and work to plan a better future for him.

Libra: Irene (passes by)

Libra is often considered the most diplomatic signs, able to see each side of the dispute. However, they are also very firm in their own sense of justice and right and wrong. Irene illustrates this aspect of Libra when she communicates with her childhood friend Claire in “In Passing.”

A light-skinned black woman, Irene can “pass” in white society, but she does not try and does not agree with the fact that Claire does it.