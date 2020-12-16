Which breed of dog are you according to your horoscope

If you have a dog as a pet you will have noticed that it has a unique character, this is because all breeds have certain specific traits that distinguish them. Like people, our furry friends also have their personalities and astrology has been in charge of finding similarities with the zodiac signs.

Thus, you can find out which breed of dog matches the character of your zodiac sign. According to a doggy relationship with the stars made by the PopSugar site, this is the breed of dog you are based on your sign.

Aries – Dalmatian

This breed of dog is known for its strength and energy. Like Aries, they love physical challenges. They are both trustworthy and courageous.

Taurus – English Bulldog

They are both stubborn and eager, but devoted, loyal, and dependable. His character denotes strength and generates confidence.

Gemini – Dachshund

Both adapt easily to any situation and are very affectionate; they are also infinitely curious and resourceful.

Cancer – Lhasa apso

Cancer is known to be tenacious just like this breed from the Himalayas. They are also elegant, loyal, and persuasive.

Leo – Poodle

Poodles are often stereotyped as delicate dogs, but they are actually anxious, persevering, and highly intelligent, just like the Leo sign.

Virgo – Great Dane

The Great Dane, like Virgo, is known to be sweet and gentle despite its imposing presence. They are also friendly, hard-working, and patient.

Libra – Labrador

They are both extremely social and get along well with each other. They are known for being sweet and cooperative.

Scorpio – French Bulldog

This sign is witty and charming just like French bulldogs. They are true friends, brilliant and always on the alert.

Sagittarius – Boxer

Boxers and Sagittarians are generous, affectionate and have a cheerful personality. They both have their playful side and can be mischievous.

Capricorn – German Shepherd

They both tend to be disciplined and responsible. Capricorns are good stewards, as are German Shepherds, who make good working dogs because of their intelligence and obedience.

Aquarius – Siberian Husky

These huskies do best in packs, they are loyal and intelligent; that is, they get along well with others, although they tend to be independent, just like Aquarians.

Pisces – Golden Retrievers

Like Pisces, these dogs are friendly and intelligent. They are known to dive into the water whenever they see a pool, sea or lake, very much in keeping with the nature of this sign. In addition, they are great companions and trustworthy.



