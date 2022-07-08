Which animal crossing season is better (and why)

Seasons in the Animal Crossing series can really make or break the game, and there’s one that stands out as being the best of all. Nintendo has done a stand-up job throughout the individual installment to make the seasons increasingly distinct and refreshing with events, design changes, and more. But certain periods of the year have received more love from the game designers than others and have consequently become more fun for players.

The Animal Crossing series is part of a rare breed of games that works in real-time, meaning it follows the time cycles of real life. To reflect this within the games themselves, the Animal Crossing series has attempted to include more real-life holidays and seasonal changes with each new installment. In the original Animal Crossing game for the GameCube, there were only a few holiday events and cosmetic alterations between the periods of the year, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ seasons are now replete with events and overhauls to the looks of trees, grass, and wildlife.

Not all of the changes the Animal Crossing series has made with seasons have been good, though. Nobody will ever forget how truly terrible the first Bunny Day was in Animal Crossing: New Horizons; seeing one’s own island crumble in the same way the world was crumbling at the beginning of the pandemic was terrifying enough without Zipper T. Bunny being there. Because of Nintendo’s hit-or-miss record with the new events and cosmetic changes in the Animal Crossing series, some seasons represent what the games are all about while others have transformed into content deserts. But one in particular has surpassed the others in terms of quality.

Why Fall Is The Best Season In Animal Crossing

When it comes to the Animal Crossing series, fall is the best season. Warm, autumnal tones encapsulate precisely what the Animal Crossing series is about: finding a small, cozy world built around a positive, relaxing atmosphere. It also does not hurt that the fall simply looks gorgeous in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Between the muted orange grass and the red leaves swirling in the air, one’s tropical island never looks as beautiful as it does in the fall even if the vegetation on tropical islands are not supposed to regularly experience this season.

Animal Crossing in the fall also has so many events, and many of them are the best the game has to offer. For players in the northern hemisphere, fall begins with the anticipation of Halloween, during which the beloved Animal Crossing Halloween NPC Jack comes to the island. This is then followed by the turning of the leaves and then Turkey Day, which makes Thanksgiving more interesting than it is in real life by having it hosted by the tired-looking bird Franklin. There’s practically no other season in Animal Crossing that has such strong hosts and events.

But what really sets apart fall from the rest of the seasons in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are the items it provides. Between the autumnal variants of bonsai trees and leaf piles and the wonderful mushroom crafting items, the decorative pieces that come with fall look good all year round. And even though crops are available all year, they feel as if they belong in the fall for harvesting season.

Animal Crossing’s Next Best Seasons – Winter & Spring

Even though the fall is near perfection, the winter and spring closely follow it when ranking the seasons in Animal Crossing. Both bring a lot to the table when it comes to events. In fact, both the winter and spring have five events, with Festivale arguably being shared between the two.

However, the spring and winter are held back by some minor and major faults. The winter’s biggest issue is that most of the limited-time items available during it are entirely seasonal, as most of them are festive or based around snow. The spring’s issue is a bit more obvious: Bunny Day. Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ biggest blunder is Bunny Day, and it’s not even close. The extreme peppiness of Zipper T. Bunny in Animal Crossing is entirely too much for a week’s worth of gameplay, and his general creepiness can strike fear into anyone’s heart.

With that being said, the Animal Crossing series has still made these seasons incredibly fun to play during. The snow during winter looks beautiful, and all of its events and their hosts are great. The spring also has the highlight of the Cherry Blossom Season, as the cherry blossom DIY recipes are amongst the most coveted and lovely in the game.

Animal Crossing In The Summer Is Devoid of Content

Summers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – and really the series as a whole – are devoid of content. Because the summer starts on June 22, the only major event that truly takes place is in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the Fireworks Show, although a small portion of the Wedding Season technically takes place then as well. This makes the hot season the least eventful of the year, which is really unfortunate considering that it is usually the season during which people have the most time to play the game.

What makes the summer’s lack of events even worse is the lack of unique design. The summer makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons look just like any other Animal Crossing game. There’s no unique grass, tree, or bush design. This feels like a major missed opportunity, especially when considering that Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a tropical island and really could have leaned into summer themes during that time.

For some, though, summer really begins in May because that’s when school lets out and people go on vacation, so maybe summer in Animal Crossing isn’t all that boring. Even if this is case, the only additional major event that takes place during the summer is May Day. While there is nothing technically wrong with the May Day event, relying on it to make the summer worthwhile in Animal Crossing makes it a little underwhelming. This is especially the case with how Animal Crossing: New Horizons did May Day. The event is rather cool, as it features a maze that, at its center, has Rover. While fun, all May Day really did for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is remind players that Rover was no longer there to introduce them to their islands.

Even though Animal Crossing: New Horizons can feel boring during the summer, it is truly worth playing at all times of the year. Between the updates and the Happy Home Paradise DLC, Nintendo has made Animal Crossing: New Horizons a game replete with things to do every day. And heck, if one season is rather boring, time traveling is as easy as changing the date on the Nintendo Switch!