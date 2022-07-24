Which Animal Crossing DIY Recipes are Best for Beginners (Why)

One of the biggest parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about creating objects with your own hands, but with so many recipes, it can be difficult for beginners to figure out which recipes are the best to start with. Should the new player focus on decorating their own home or island? With so many options, at first glance it may seem overwhelming.

When players start on their island, they have few resources to craft, and the island is a desert. Over time, players unlock more resources, and with them more recipes for anything from furniture to clothes. One of the key abilities unlocked later is the ability to visit other islands in Animal Crossing to collect materials not available on the player’s island. This is very useful for creating various decorations and furniture later in the game, but beginners are limited by the resources of their home island.

For beginners, the simplest recipes are recipes with the least amount of necessary materials that are quickly available to new players. Some of the best early recipes provide furniture for a rare island. One of the best places to start is a set of DIY recipes for Beginners, which you can buy in advance from Timmy at the Resident’s Services tent for 480 bells. The set includes six recipes that are great for beginners when creating a new island in Animal Crossing.

A hay bed is a great start for beginners crossing animals

In the DIY kit for beginners, you can find a bed of hay, for the manufacture of which only weeds are needed. On the new island, it’s easy to collect 20 weeds, as they are everywhere in the untouched desert. Once the players have 20 weeds, they can make this starting bed, which can be placed in a tent or a starting house. After that, players can move this hay bed, as it serves as a decoration of the farm.

Wooden toy is the key to further creation in ACNH

A wooden toy may not seem like the most obvious choice for beginners, as it is a static decoration that players and villagers cannot play with. However, this is a great and useful recipe, as other recipes later in the game use this item as one of the ingredients. A toy made of a wooden bar is easy to make, since only three coniferous trees are required for the materials.

The Stone stool is the perfect place for new ACNH players

Stone stools are great early placements around the Animal Crossing player’s paradise island and give residents a place to gather. Later in the game, players can arrange them in outdoor seating areas to create a more rustic atmosphere. The Stone stool can be made of three stones and will be a good place to sit in a tent or a starter home, and they are versatile enough to be used in a variety of conditions.

Ocarina is a cute musical entertainment for beginners crossing animals

A good musical instrument for an early game is the ocarina, which can also be found in the DIY kit for Beginners. It is not difficult for a beginner to create an ocarina, since the recipe requires only five clays as materials. Playing the ocarina is cute for the residents, as they sometimes sing or dance. However, if the ocarina is not used, the villagers will sometimes play it themselves, as well as any musical instrument they find on the island.

An old-fashioned washbasin is a wonderful decoration for camping in ACNH

An old—fashioned washbasin is a wonderful decoration for an early game, which is very easy to make. New players can quickly grow the necessary materials in Animal Crossing, as only three coniferous trees are needed, which are easy to find. The tub is fantastic at the beginning for decoration and can be used to create a cute addition to the camping area.

The last item in the DIY for Beginners set is a frying pan, which requires only two irons to make. The frying pan is not particularly useful for new players; however, the recipe is good to have, as the frying pan will later become a great kitchen decoration. In the beginning, other recipes that are great for new players give improved versions of fragile tools that will last longer and make making much less routine. After all, as players get better acquainted with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and get used to them, they will understand which recipes they want to prioritize for the appearance of their island.