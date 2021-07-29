Which Amazon Kindles will no longer be able to connect to the Internet

Kindle: 4G is what prevails today. 5G is the immediate future, and operations for 6G are getting underway. 2G and 3G networks are outdated, outdated, and mobile network operators are phasing them out. This action, which for someone who has a 4G device seems normal, has the disadvantage that it affects any device that depends on these networks to connect to the Internet, such as these Amazon Kindle models.

Kindle amazon 2G and 3G

Since 2007, when Amazon made history with the first electronic book or eBook reader, the design of the Kindle has evolved and incorporated different designs. It was by doing without the physical keyboard, eliminating the buttons to turn the page when it implemented the touch screen. And even the premiere of Kindle Oasis brought us the company’s first waterproof e-Reader.

But precisely for this reason, the most veteran Amazon e-readers that require mobile Internet connectivity through 2G or 3G networks “will not be able to establish a connection to the Internet once these networks have been interrupted”, as reported by the platform of online sales -at least on its American website.

How does this affect Kindle devices? The following devices will no longer be able to connect to the Internet:

Kindle (1st and 2nd generation)

Kindle DX (2nd Generation)

Since these devices do not have Wi-Fi capability, you can only continue to enjoy previously downloaded content without an Internet connection. The following devices will be able to connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi:

Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation)

Kindle Touch (4th generation)

Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation) / (6th Generation) / (7th Generation)

Kindle Voyage (7th Generation)

Kindle Oasis (8th Generation) / (9th Generation)