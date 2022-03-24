Which Altcoins Do The Top 100 Whales Prefer? Here are the Names!

Which cryptocurrencies do the top 100 Ethereum whales prefer the most? Here are the details of the altcoin portfolio of giant wallets…

HODL basket of the 100 largest ETH whales

The chart below was provided by the popular whale watching platform WhaleStats. It seems that $ 1.7 billion has been invested in FTT, the native token of the leading cryptocurrency exchange FTX. FTT token occupies almost 19% of whale wallets. Interestingly, it is followed by the popular meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB). The largest ETH whales hold $1.27 billion in SHIB tokens, accounting for about 14.15% of their portfolio.

Recently, we saw a giant wallet, the 216th largest Ethereum whale, buy $89 million worth of SHIB in a single transaction. Other preferred altcoins include the two most popular stablecoins USDC and USDT, along with lesser-known cryptocurrencies that make up 7.5% of their portfolio. BEST, MATIC, MANA, Chainlink and other tokens that complete the portfolio.

Whales’ biggest altcoin hoard

As stated, the data above does not take ETH into account. In any case, the largest Ethereum wallet is actually the ETH 2.0 deposit contract. At the time of writing, ETH 2.0 holds 10,694,610 ETH worth $31.9 billion. Still, the ETH 2.0 deposit contract is not leading in terms of stake value. Data from Staking Rewards reveals that Solana is currently a leader with over $36 billion. However, the rivalry between Solana and Terra is as fierce as it gets, with both ecosystems vying for leadership every day.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading just above the psychological resistance level of $3,000. As we reported as Somanews, Terra, which became the focal point with a huge BTC allocation of 10 billion dollars, sent Tether (USDT) from his wallet, which is claimed to be worth about 750 million dollars. The altcoin market is following this momentum as Bitcoin price surpasses $43,000 as new purchases by Terra fuel the optimism.