Which Altcoins Can Do 5x In The Next Season? Here is the List!

According to some, the altcoin season is fast approaching and so many assets are waiting for a lot of pressure right now. Altcoins had tried to recover since the beginning of this month, but a deep drop has now stopped the trend. Still, traders are quite hopeful that there will be an uptrend.

Analyst: 4-5x increase can be expected in altcoin projects

While altcoins are currently calming down a bit after a significant uptrend, the prices of the largest altcoin, ETH, climbed above $3,000 after quite some time, as we reported on Somanews. The price of Cardano has also surpassed $1 at this time, with many altcoins showing great potential to push higher. But it soon consolidated again in tight quarters. Now that many people think that interest in altcoins is waning, one of the popular analysts, Michael van de Poppe, shared in the tweet below that he believes it may be the right time to accumulate coins.

The analyst believes that assets purchased when no one is particularly interested can attract more profit than when there is hype. Therefore, he conveys that the beginning of the next season may be. More price increases of 4x to 5x can be expected, reflecting previous rallies.

Which altcoins can be valued in the coming season?

Many believe that altcoin season is imminent, so when there is a drop in BTC dominance, the season can begin. Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), etc. Top cryptos, like these, are considered by experts. On the other hand, Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX), Phantom (FTM) etc. DeFi tokens like Apecoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS), Pancakeswap (CAKE), etc. It is thought that altcoins such as altcoins may cause fluctuations with the recent popularity of altcoins.

In 2021, the altcoin season was started by Dogecoin (DOGE) and then in the second half partially by Shiba Inu (SHIB). Currently, cryptocurrencies seem to be waiting for any rally in the middle of the second quarter of 2022 which could be another catalyst. It will be seen over time whether the subseason will start and which coins will come to the fore when it starts.