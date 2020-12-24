Whether Android or iOS: in Brazil and in the world

If you bought a top-of-the-line phone from 2020, you realized that the price was higher, right? In Brazil, 2020 was the year in which many Android smartphones risked going beyond a certain limit that they used to respect, up to the range of R $ 6 thousand. S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and even Motorola devices dared to surpass this mark in the period, for the most diverse reasons.

This, however, was not exclusive to Brazil: even the Chinese market saw price leverage for flagships that run Google’s OS. OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei and others have increased their prices even drastically in some cases, as happened with the launch of Mate 40 Pro Plus, which reached the equivalent of US $ 1,378, against US $ 1,056 of its predecessor, Mate 30 Pro .

No manufacturer explains why they did this. Effects of the pandemic, causing reduced availability of inputs? New customs problems, with the sanitary measures imposed by Covid-19? Just a new sales strategy, since those who pay dearly, can pay a little more for the luxury or sense of exclusivity of the product?

Anyway, believe it or not, the most “sensible” company in 2020 in terms of pricing was Apple. The strategy of launching the iPhone 12 Mini allowed it to put on the market a successor to the iPhone 11 charging the same value, at least abroad. Thanks to this, the iPhone 12 was able to be launched $ 100 more expensive, without the company failing to fill the range of $ 699. And this still offering a more powerful processor, AMOLED screen, and 5G technology.

In Brazil, however, even the iPhone 11 suffered a price increase, and the new generation arrived with high prices from R $ 6,999.

Another novelty that ended up throwing the prices of sophisticated phones higher up was the folding ones. The Brazilian market had three of them on the shelves in 2020, with the Razr 2019, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2. The first two reached R $ 8,999, and the last reached R $ 12,999.



