Where’s Fast Sleep in Fortnite Season 3

We help you complete the challenge “gather stone in Quick Rest” from Week 7 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 7 of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 asks us to gather stone in Quick Rest, an emblematic place on the island. This Fortnite challenge is as follows: “gather stone in Quick Rest”. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete it:

This challenge requires us to collect a total of 300 stone units in Quick Rest, an iconic place on the island that is located in the G6 quadrant of the map, regardless of whether it is in the same game, or the game mode:

Keep in mind that the challenge is poorly translated; the name of Quick Rest in the game is Dynamic Rest.

In this area there are many large rocks from which to extract stone by hitting them with their beaks. We will complete this challenge with ease by playing Team Scrimmage, because in this mode we get more materials by using the pickaxe to collect them.

The idea is to get into a Team Skirmish game and land as soon as possible in this area, especially if it has touched our half of the map. Once we make landfall, we must use the pickaxe to quickly gather stone, smashing the huge rocks in the area. Hurry up, since both friendly and enemy players can destroy the rocks before you, and that will prevent you from completing the challenge in that game.

Also be aware of the more than likely presence of enemy players. Try to arm yourself well before going in search of the Quick Rest stone; In this way you can defend yourself against the attacks of rival players and avoid being killed.



