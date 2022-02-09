Where You Can Watch Oscar-Nominated Movies At Home: Power Of The Dog, Dune

Oscar: Whether you like them more, whether you like them less, whether or not you believe in this award thing, yesterday the world was paralyzed for a little while like every year, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences publishes the films nominated for this year’s Oscars. There is still a month and a half before we see the winners at the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, but you can see some candidates and performances now. Or almost almost.

See online the candidates for the Oscars 2022

Dune – 10 nominations

Released in the United States last year at the same time in theaters and on HBO Max, in the rest of the world we have had to wait. But if you have a subscription to this platform, you will be able to see Dune at home starting next week, on February 17 on HBO Max Spain, which starts with 10 Oscar nominations and the most notorious absence: Dennis. Villeneuve in the category of Best Director, unfair after seeing the audiovisual and hypnotic colossus that the film is without a doubt. If you don’t want to wait, you can buy the bluray in the store or go to one of these services to rent it:

google play

AppleTV

Rakuten

Amazon Prime Video

microsoft

The Power of the Dog – 12 nominations

Jane Campion, an Oscar regular since her award-winning The Piano in 1993, directs one of the films of 2021: The Power of the Dog, one of those meticulously directed films that shines in all its aspects, especially in the gigantic performance of a Benedict Cumberbatch just perfect as a rough and tumble cowboy. Not forgetting a Kirsten Dunst at her height. She may be the big favorite this year and it takes time b.

Don’t Look Up – 4 nominations

The unclassifiable film by Adam McKay of science fiction and at the same time social analysis as well as satire on the Republican party -the same as Donald Trump-, has become since December one of those films that divide people on social networks. There are those who think that it is nonsense and there are those who praise it as the best of the year. Not for nothing is it nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, and you can see it on Netflix, being one of its 2021 originals.