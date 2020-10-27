Where Will The Rise Of The Bitcoin Price Punctuate?

The rise in the bitcoin price has definitely hit the whole market today. Having trouble staying above the $ 13,000 support in the first light of the day, BTC then suddenly saw a $ 400 surge. Traded at $ 13,560 according to press time, BTC has gained 4.20% in the last 24 hours, causing altcoin investors to officially sigh.

Considering that Bitcoin was struggling to hold above the $ 10,000 level just two weeks ago, the current levels definitely look incredible.

$ 80,000 Can Be Seen For Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin failed to climb above the 20,000 level against the dollar. Analyst MAGIC, who has more than 30,000 followers on Twitter, thinks that an all-time record of $ 20,000 will come if the $ 14,000 level is exceeded. MAGIC states that even if it exceeds $ 20,000, BTC can go up to $ 65,000 and $ 80,000. The time the analyst has set for this record prediction goes until mid-2021.

If BTC rises above 14,000, it will challenge the all time high at 20,000. If that is broken (which I believe it would be) we could see BTC hit 65,000-80,000 by mid 2021. — MAGIC (@MagicPoopCannon) October 27, 2020

In fact, the number of experts stating that the Bitcoin price can break a record in the near term is increasing. Raoul Pal also stated in a statement he shared on Twitter that he expects a new record within 3 months. Although the PayPal news definitely affected the rise of BTC, it can be said that the price is rising almost exclusively with FOMO. This shows that there is no obstacle to a similar rise in 2017.



