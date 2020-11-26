Where Will The Decline In Ethereum (ETH) Price End?

Ethereum (ETH) price also succumbed to the Bitcoin storm and suddenly fell from the $ 600 band to the $ 486 level. Drawing a very volatile image during the day, ETH managed to go below $ 500 3 times and rise again, according to the data of the Bitstamp crypto currency exchange. So, what is the technical outlook of the ETH price in the coming days and what are the levels that investors should pay attention to?

Is ETH heading for the $ 300 band?

In fact, it can be said that the price of ETH is completely dependent on the movements of Bitcoin for the moment. Experienced crypto money analyst Mayne of Tether also emphasized this in his post published on Twitter. The analyst stated that the daily support level is approaching and that according to the movements of BTC, ETH can be seen to drop to the peaks of $ 200.

$ETH We are coming into daily support now and I'm not sure we just blow thru the consolidation from $350-$420, that said

I think $BTC drops further If it does, we can see $ETH pull back into the high 200s and low 300s. If Vitalik is gracious enough to allow it, buy it. pic.twitter.com/mVWUR239iY — Mayne of Tether (@Tradermayne) November 26, 2020

Mayne, who foresaw an ETH between $ 200 and $ 300 if Bitcoin continues to decline, expressed his opinion with the phrase “buy” at these levels.

$ETH Line held. Once we reclaim $570 we'll go to $800. For now expecting lower. pic.twitter.com/OL8vx4lgfx — Mayne of Tether (@Tradermayne) November 26, 2020

In the following tweet and chart, Mayne implied that she expects “a decrease to lower levels for now”, but stated that the $ 800 journey could begin again with the above $ 570.

The ‘key drivers’ for Ethereum haven’t changed much

Although the price of Ether has dropped sharply, there are multiple factors that show it has a chance to rise in the long run. This 8-point “ETH enters a new bull market” tweet series published by Spencer Noon is still valid despite the price drop. However, investors’ panic may cause the fall to continue a little longer in the short term.

Meanwhile, large ETH transfers between unknown wallets also attract users’ attention. Making the relevant transfer from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet can relieve investors. It is known that funds that are generally transferred to crypto money exchanges are used for selling pressure.

Nevertheless, the arrival of the transfer of 154,245 ETH, that is approximately $ 78 million, at the moment the market crashes, may have panicked investors. Today, due to congestion in the Ethereum network, Binance’s short-term cessation of Ethereum network-based transactions also shows how serious the panic is.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 154,245 #ETH (78,168,076 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/JaT7f7L13z — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 26, 2020



