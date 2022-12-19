Where Was “Wednesday” Filmed? The Main Locations of The Netflix Series Are Revealed

On Wednesday, a reboot of The Addams Family was released on Netflix, where Jenna Ortega takes on the role of a creepy teenager.

The series, created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, tells the story of Wednesday’s life as a student at the supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

The supporting cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film “The Addams Family” and the sequel “The Addams Family Values,” also plays the role of Marilyn Thornhill in the series.

Where is Wednesday filmed?

Exterior shots for Nevermore Academy, where the main part of the show takes place, were shot at Cantacuzino Castle in Bushenj, Romania.

The castle, open to the public, previously served as the summer residence of Prince Grigore Cantacuzino’s family after its completion in 1911. In 1948 it was nationalized and became a hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Speaking to NME about the location, Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair on Wednesday, said: “There was a really cool swing outside the castle that a lot of us went to play on between [takes]. I definitely tried to sneak out a few times to sniff out, but unfortunately I didn’t get very far…”

In an interview with GoldDerby, production designer Mark Scruton said: “There was a central column that Tim [Burton] really got hooked on, there was something like The Addams Family in it, but it wasn’t a direct reference, and I think it was a support for everything else.”

Other filming locations include the Bucharest Film Studio (also known as Buftea Studios) in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. The studio has worked in film and television for more than 60 years, including the films “Travelers” and the 2012 horror film “The Devil Inside”.

Production on Wednesday began in September 2021 and ended on March 30, 2022.