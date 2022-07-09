Where Tom Holland Supposedly Stands with Marvel and Sony when it comes to making More Spider-Man movies

Last December, Tom Holland, along with director John Watts and company, decorated his Spider-Man trilogy with the film “No Way Home.” It was funny to see Peter Parker from Holland cross paths with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (which made Holland nervous backstage). At the moment, of course, fans are still wondering what lies ahead for the version of the beloved web slinger from the Marvel cinematic universe. Both Marvel Studios and Sony kept any plans and/or negotiations secret. However, a new report now contains some alleged details regarding how things are going with Holland and the studios regarding his Spider status.

Speculation about the future of the “Spider-Man” franchise began to appear even before the release of “There is no Way Home.” On the eve of the film’s release, producer Amy Pascal unexpectedly announced that Sony and Marvel will collaborate on another film featuring the cult comic book hero and graduate Cherry in the title role. Needless to say, this was very good news for hopeful fans. This new report claims that there are indeed more projects in the works, but it looks like the lead actor hasn’t signed the dotted line yet.:

Although plans for another Spider trilogy starring Tom Holland are in the pipeline, I don’t believe he hasn’t signed a contract yet, so these plans remain unofficial for now.

Tom Holland has previously shared thoughts about his Spider-Man status following the release of his third solo film, albeit in a mysterious way. Shortly after Amy Pascal announced that new films were on the way, Holland responded to the news by saying that he and the powerful “have very, very interesting topics to talk about.” But he also stated that he “does not know what these things are and what they will turn into.” A few months later, the actor also mentioned that “conversations” had taken place, but did not say for sure whether he would officially return.

However, The Ankler report says fans shouldn’t worry too much about his involvement. Industry insider Jeff Snyder continues that Sony is still actively working to stay in the Spider-Man business and maintain a common relationship with the 26-year-old British actor:

However, I am sure that the new adventures of the Spider with Holland are a top priority for Rothman & Co., which also counts on him as the anchor of its promising Uncharted franchise.

Sony certainly should have retained Tom Holland, given how valuable he was to the company. Spider-Man: No Way Home alone grossed $1.9 billion at the box office, and Uncharted also achieved impressive results this year. So you might think that the studio is doing everything possible to keep Holland in their hands.

Where the fourth part of the superhero franchise will go from the point of view of the plot, now we can only guess. No Way Home ended with Peter Parker, with the help of Doctor Strange, saving the world by erasing the public’s memory of its existence. From that moment on, he continues to be a hero, even wearing an updated costume (which was greatly influenced by the comics). The film’s writers have since discussed the ending and explained that they wrote it without knowing if Tom Holland would star in another film. Like them, we will be waiting for new updates, but at least it looks like there are grounds for optimism.

“Spider-Man: No Home” is now available in Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD formats. While you’re waiting for news about the fourth movie, be sure to stay up to date when it comes to other upcoming Marvel movies.