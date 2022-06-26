Where to watch the full series of The Wire online (Netflix, Hulu, Prime)

Here’s where you can find the complete series of The Wire online, including on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime. The Sopranos are often credited with launching a new wave of high-quality drama on television, including series such as Breaking Bad and The Shield. “Wiretapping” definitely belongs to this category, since the action of this crime series, created by David Simon, takes place in Baltimore. The Wire focused not only on the police chasing drug dealers, but also on the media and politicians, with each season introducing a new institution into the overarching narrative.

HBO’s Wiretap has literally taken over television since its debut in 2002, and although it has never enjoyed ratings success, it has been regularly praised by critics. It also featured an exceptional cast, including Idris Elba, Dominic West, Lance Reddick and the late great Michael K. Williams as Omar Little. “The Wiretap” came to an end after five seasons in 2008, but despite the acclaim, the show still gets its dubious creator Simon, who is behind the 2022 miniseries “We Own This City,” ever thought about reviving or continuing the series.

Nevertheless, “Wiretapping” is such a dense, exciting show that it deserves more than one viewing. For those who want to return to the series or watch it for the first time, the complete series of The Wire is not difficult to find on the Internet. While it’s not available on services like Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime, the full show is available on HBO Now, HBO Max or DirecTV. Given that the series was produced by HBO, it’s not surprising that it appeared on their services.

The complete series of “Wiretaps”, which is very easy to quote, can also be purchased on platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu or Google Play. In addition to being an important series, “Wiretap” often ranks at the top of lists of the greatest TV shows of all time, and its actors have rarely been out of work since it ended. Even his minor players like Michael B. Jordan or Pablo Schreiber, who plays the chef in the Halo series, began to play larger roles.

Years after the Wiretapping, Simon participated in other well-known shows and mini-series, such as “Generation of Killers”, “Show Me a Hero” starring Oscar Isaac and “Trim”. While the next season of “Wiretapping” is in doubt, Simon has reunited with writers Ed Burns, whose experience as a former cop and teacher partially influenced the series, and George Pelecanos for “We Own This Town.” For this reason, some consider We Own This City a spiritual continuation of Wire.